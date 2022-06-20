Search

22 Jun 2022

11 questions you’ve always wanted to ask about cervical smear tests

11 questions you’ve always wanted to ask about cervical smear tests

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 8:25 AM

Ever wished you could ask more questions about cervical screenings or smear tests, but worried you’ll sound silly?

The cervical screening programme helps save thousands of lives in the UK each year. But, it’s fair to say there’s still a fair bit of mystery about them, and they can be a bit awkward or nerve-wracking for some people.

Remember, if you’re worried or unsure about anything, it is always absolutely OK to ask healthcare professionals for more information. In the meantime, for Cervical Screening Awareness Week (June 20 – 26), we asked experts to answer some of our most pressing questions about smear tests…

1. What age can you stop having screenings?

Amanda Caley, clinical specialist for Zilico, who works across 15 hospitals across the UK in colposcopy, says: “The UK has one of the most robust screening programmes in the world, and at 64 you go for your last annual screen if there are no abnormalities.”


Professor Jay Chatterjee, consultant gynae-oncologist at The Lister Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK, notes that “the risk of cervical cancer significantly decreases after the age of 65 years”.

2. How often should I go for a smear test?

When it comes to routine cervical screenings, Caley explains that how frequently they are offered “isn’t the same across the UK. In England, we start at 25 and until you are 49, you get screened every three years. If there is an issue you may have to be screened more frequently.”

However, in Wales, routine screening has been extended to every five years instead of three. In Scotland it’s every five years too.

For people who don’t identify as female but may still need screenings, Caley says: “If you aren’t registered as a female with your GP but have a cervix, do phone your GP service and ask to join the list.”

3. Can you book a cervical screening at any time?

Caley says: “You can’t do it at anytime. It has to be your turn, you can’t call at 19 and ask for a screening.”

Chatterjee adds: “Unless there is a medical reason as to why you need a smear test before 25, they are not routinely carried out until this age, as the risk of cervical cancer is very low.”

However, if you are concerned about any unusual symptoms or have a family history of cancer, speak to your GP. They can answer any questions you have, and provide personalised advice and reassurance.

4. How worried should you be if you are called in for a biopsy?

First and foremost, getting an abnormal result on your smear test does not mean you have cancer.

Cervical screenings don’t actually diagnose cervical cancer. They’re designed to prevent cancer from happening – by checking for certain strains of HPV and cell changes, which may mean you’re at greater risk of developing the disease. These can then either be monitored or treated, as required.


If cell changes are detected during your screening, the next step is usually a colposcopy, which enables a healthcare professional to take a closer look at your cervix. If necessary, a small sample of cells (biopsy) may be taken for further testing.

“A colposcopy will take place in a hospital setting, but the nurses will try their best to make you comfortable. You will be assessed there, answer some questions and sit in a chair with stirrups – yes, like Rachel in Friends,” says Caley. “There will be a few dyes used to change the colour of the cells to see if everything is normal. If all of those things are indicating you need a biopsy, then you would [have one].”

5. What should you wear for a smear test?

You can wear anything you like – but for practicality and comfort, Caley says: “Don’t wear a big jumper, or a jumpsuit. You look fab but you will end up sat in your bra. Wear a nice maxi dress or some joggers. Make it easy to get on and off.”

6. How many tests do you do a day?

This depends on the clinic, but Caley says: “Within primary care in a GP surgery, the nurse will do up to 10 people in the morning in a smear clinic, but it does vary.”


7. Is there any body judgement?

Caley is adamant on this one. “No!” she assures. “We have seen everything and we couldn’t pick you out of a crowd after. The clinics tend to be more female-led, which may put you more at ease. We are just in there to have a look at your cervix.”

8. Is it easier to do a cervical screening post-birth or menopause?

“No, it is just different. In reality, there are five different types of speculums you might use and you will be assessed based on what makes you comfortable. We can use a very small speculum if it will make you more comfortable,” explains Caley.

Chatterjee adds: “It is advised you wait at least three months after giving birth before booking a smear test. In menopausal women, using vaginal oestrogen can make getting an adequate smear easier.”


 

9. Will it feel uncomfortable after?

“It normally doesn’t, but everyone is different,” says Caley. While many people experience no physical discomfort after a smear, some people may do – and it’s OK to tell your nurse or doctor if you are anxious.

“If you tense up, it will be more uncomfortable. Take a paracetamol beforehand if you are really worried. Take a deep breath, and breath out as the speculum comes out,” Caley shares.

10. Should I wax or shave before?

“If you want to, yes, if you generally like to, but you don’t need to for your screening,” says Caley. “It makes no difference to us if you are hairy or hair-free.”

11. Can I have my screening if I am on my period?

“Not really,” says Caley. “Cells from the lining of your womb are coming away and those cells are not being looked for. Call and ask beforehand.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media