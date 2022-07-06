Search

06 Jul 2022

How women’s football can help you be more body positive

How women’s football can help you be more body positive

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 9:25 AM

Women’s football has seen a surge in popularity over the last couple of years, and it’s about to get a whole lot of love and attention as Euro 2022 swings into action (July 6-31).

For many, women’s football feels like a safe space, with top players frequently speaking about important issues such as LGBTQ+ rights and body image. The game has become an important place for women to learn about who they are at all levels, from Saturday league to Wembley Stadium.

So, how can women’s football and its players help you be more body positive?

Role models

According to Liz Ward – who leads the workplace, empowerment and community engagement teams at Stonewall (stonewall.org.uk), is a grassroots player, and was named on the Football Black List 2021 – seeing different body types is one of the most empowering things about the game.

“Being 30, I grew up with the Sienna Miller or Kate Moss-style body types all over the media, and that really influenced how we see our bodies,” she suggests. “But in women’s football, we see the varied body types of footballers.”

Ward says seeing athletes whose physiques are more strong and powerful “has helped me feel better in my body. It is so nice seeing women who look normal, who have a bum and thighs. Seeing them being heralded as icons is amazing.”

On a personal note, Ward says: “I have always hated my legs and bum, [thinking] they were too big. But as I have begun to play football again, for the last five or six years, I am reconnecting with my legs. The more I do strength work on my legs, the better I get at football.”

A no judgement zone

While some people might feel daunted about going to the gym, Ward suggests “there is no judgement” when playing football. “I have grown up around girly girls, and I didn’t realise until recently how much our conversations centred around how we look and our bodies.

“In football, some people love just playing in a sports bra – it’s not out of vanity, it’s out of confidence. It’s about connecting to football in a joyous way.”

The power of community

Ward is part of a team called the Goaldiggers (goaldiggersfootballclub.com), and she says: “The community we have built is inherently LGBTQ+ and trans-inclusive, and with that comes solidarity about how you look and how you feel. It’s just so naturally positive and supportive.”

You might reap the mental health benefits of being part of a team, and this could positively impact your body confidence.

Bhavna Malkani, co-founder of She’s Got Skills (shesgotskills.co), an inclusive women’s football collective, says: “Don’t let anyone or anything stop you from playing or achieving your goals. There are so many inspirational players across professional and grassroots that pursue their dreams of playing.

“You can start at any age, and any level. If you turn up at a Sunday league match, you will see a variety of women of different sizes and ages playing, which is beautiful,” Malkani adds. “The next time someone or something tries to get in the way of you crushing your goals, football or otherwise, shake them off and remember how powerful you really are.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media