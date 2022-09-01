Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Ashley Cain shares advice for other dads going through grief

Grief can be an extremely hard and lonely place, especially when going through the heartbreak of losing a child – as Ashley Cain knows only too well.
The former Coventry City footballer and reality TV star lost his eight-month-old daughter Azaylia to acute myeloid leukaemia in April 2021.
Although nothing can take away the pain, he has found talking helpful – a message he is keen to share with other grieving dads. For Cain, 31, this means talking to Azaylia, and to other people.
“I’d also say that you have to speak about them when you want to speak. You have to talk when you’re sad, and you never have to feel ashamed or embarrassed to speak about the people you love, in fear of offending or in fear of what somebody else will think,” he adds.
“I think a lot of people can’t ever understand what it’s like to lose a child, but a lot of people sympathise and would be happy to talk to you about your beautiful baby.”
Last month (August 2022) would have been Azaylia’s second birthday and Cain undertook a series of feats to mark this, including running five marathons in five different countries in five days.
He recently became an ambassador for Gym King (thegymking.com), who’ve been supporting his training efforts – and exercise is another thing Cain would suggest as a way other dads can support themselves through grief, or any emotional challenges they may face in life.
“Whether you love exercise, whether you hate it, there is no negative to exercise. I believe that once you do the exercise, you will never ever regret it. No matter how bad you feel before you do it,” says Cain, who says training has become his ‘counselling’.
“Also, there’s so many things in life that can creep up on you, that you’re not prepared for. They’re going to hurt and cause you stress. So I believe you have to build up a kind of resilience to that. So when I do these challenges, and when I train every day, I’m building that mental and physical armour.
“I’m stepping outside my comfort zone and becoming comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that if anything else in my life decides to jump up and surprise me, I’m ready for it, and I’m prepared to dig in.”
