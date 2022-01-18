Woman who sees her ADHD and autism as a “superpower not a disadvantage” was “picked on at school” but is now fluent in nine languages and teaches

A woman with ADHD and autism who sees her conditions as a “superpower not a disadvantage” used being “picked on” at school as a springboard to success – becoming fluent in nine languages and turning her hand to teaching.

Chloe-Mairead Donnelly, 23, struggled to pay attention in lessons – behaviour which she says was wrongly perceived as “naughtiness” and which even saw her fall foul of upsetting insults.

But her experience made her determined to help other children who find it difficult to focus in mainstream education and she has started her own language tuition school, CMD Tutoring, where she has taught over 200 students with conditions from autism to dyslexia.

Chloe-Mairead, of Winsford, Cheshire, said: “I know how to work with my students, because I have the same challenges.

“I make them laugh, I make the work fun and I try to pass on my passion.

“Learning difficulties are not a disadvantage, they’re a superpower.”

Facing adversity even before she was born, Chloe-Mairead felt huge guilt over losing for her mum Denise Donnelly at the age of 48, when she was just 10.

She said: “I developed a cyst on my ovary in the womb.

“I was born ill and rushed straight into surgery to have most of my intestines removed.”

#seeitbeit winner Chloe-Mairead Donnelly was nominated by several people, both for her professional achievements and inspiring elements in her personal life. @Winsfordtc @CMD_Tutoring pic.twitter.com/6kTYwkGYaX — International Women's Collaboration (@WomenMotherwell) May 3, 2021

She added: “The stress of my birth caused Mum to leave hospital in a wheelchair and she never walked again.”

The experience had led to Denise, who had progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), suffering a relapse – something for which Chloe-Mairead felt responsible.

She said: “For years, I thought her relapse was all because of me. I’d tell myself I was the reason Mum had died.”

Grieving as she started secondary school, just months after her mother’s death, Chloe-Mairead turned her focus on her favourite lesson – Spanish.

She said: “In Spanish lessons I just found I was so focussed that I didn’t have time to think about what’d happened.

“I really threw myself into it. Now I see that languages are one of my autistic fixations.”

Placed into grief counselling by her school when she was 13, it was her counsellor who diagnosed Chloe-Mairead with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) – a neurodevelopmental disorder that means people have trouble paying attention and controlling impulsive behaviour.

But she felt stigmatised by her diagnosis.

She said: “I think actually being diagnosed was when the stigma started. Someone even called me a “ret***.”

I can’t believe it, but it’s the end of term!I just taught my last lesson of this academic year, and now it’s time for a little rest in Cornwall!Thank you so so much to all students and parents who have supported us this year – we will see you at the summer school in August! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pQzxB3Kd0A — CMD Tutoring (@CMD_Tutoring) July 23, 2021

“Some people just didn’t believe me. They’d say, ‘Girls can’t have ADHD.’

“And some teachers just thought I was naughty.”

When she was told she would not go to university or study languages, she became determined to prove her doubters wrong.

She said: “I’d be told off for fiddling in class, but moving my hands helped me focus my ears to listen to what was going on.

“Now I know more about my condition, I use it to my advantage.

“I’ll teach with a PopSockets in my hands, rolling the marble between my fingers, as I know it aids my concentration.”

Her methods clearly worked, as Chloe-Mairead is fluent in nine languages and conversational in four more – speaking English, Spanish, French, Italian, Catalan, Romanian, Indonesian, Irish, Tetum, Portuguese, Latin, Welsh and Galician.

And, in 2019, a chance encounter when she and her engineer boyfriend, Charlie, 23, were in the pub and overhead a father giving his daughter advice about her upcoming French GCSE, propelled her into teaching.

By then studying for a degree in French, Italian and Spanish at the University of Bangor in South Wales, Chloe-Mairead said she could not help interrupting.

It’s been an absolutely surreal few weeks! CMD Tutoring earned a spot in the @marketsmatter #YoungTraders Of the Year national final (which is next weekend!!), last night we won @TheoPaphitis #SBS, and @NantwichTC have given us a spot at their market this weekend! Incredible!!! pic.twitter.com/izhjXQTGIM — CMD Tutoring (@CMD_Tutoring) August 17, 2021

She said: “I went up to them, being too nosy, and asked if I could help.

“The dad asked how much I’d charge for tutoring, but I was honestly planning to help for free. I love languages and just want to share them.”

That young girl become Chloe-Mairead’s very first student. soon after which she paid for a private diagnostic session and was told she had autism -which, according to the NHS, means your brain works in a different way from other people’s.

She said: “Far from being upset, I just thought, ‘This is great. Imagine how many languages I can learn now?’”

And when the first lockdown fell in March 2020, she posted online for additional students to teach remotely.

She said: “I knew parents were at home stressed out with all the home schooling.”

Good luck to our student Chloe-Mairead Donnelly the @marketsmatter #YoungTraders National Final this weekend! https://t.co/bS1ssb0unl — Bangor Uni MLC (@BangorMLC) August 26, 2021

She added: “So, I put a thing on Facebook saying I’d teach any kid a language for £5 an hour.

“Before I knew it, my phone was crashing from all the notifications. Business boomed from there.’

Chloe-Mairead has now taught a variety of languages to around 200 students from school age to the retired.

Some are neurotypical – meaning their brain functions are considered typical.

But it is with the neurodiverse – who have a variation in the brain regarding sociability, learning, attention, mood and other mental functions in a non-pathological sense – that her passion truly lies.

She said: “I know the challenges that people with learning difficulties face because I face them too. Teachers and tutors can think we’re naughty or just ‘putting on a show.'”

She added: “I let my students know that they’ll work best if their own needs are met.

“If you’re sad when we start our session, we’ll talk it through. If you’re distracted, we’ll do something about that. Need the loo? Then do that first. No one works best if they aren’t looking after themselves.”

Chloe-Mairead also has other tactics to make her lessons successful.

Thank you so much to everyone who is following and congratulating us on our #SBS win! Thank you @TheoPaphitis for choosing my small business. 2 years ago, I told you that I wanted to start a business that would change lives. You were the first to encourage me to go for my dream! pic.twitter.com/2QpISTGYye — CMD Tutoring (@CMD_Tutoring) August 16, 2021

She talks to her students about their personal interests, allowing them to call her by her first name, takes regular breaks with ADHD students and plays close attention to how engaged they are feeling at any moment.

She said: “It’s my job to remind my students how capable they truly are.”

Her work has seen her students sail through exams, find new confidence and even led to one being diagnosed with dyslexia.

She now teaches lessons six days a week and has earned a clutch of awards, including an inspirational woman award for contributions to education and fourth place in Young Trader of the year 2021.

But, while business is booming, Chloe-Mairead is not in it for the money.

She said: “Most of what I make I put back into the community or my students.”

She added: “I pay for them to do diplomas in the languages they are studying, to boost their self-confidence and give them a qualification.

“I’ll send them books in the languages they are studying to reward hard work and I also donate a large proportion of my profits to a local women’s refuge.”

She is even planning to defer her masters degree in secondary Spanish, which would allow her to become a school teacher, to support her students.

She said: “I graduate from my degree in June.

“I’d planned to go straight on to my masters, but I have students who’ve been with me for nearly two years now.

“Some are just looking to sit their GCSEs. What kind of a teacher would I be if I left them here?”

‼️ NEW PRODUCT ALERT ‼️I’m so so excited to show you this, we’ve created a daily revision planner!With 50 sheets and space for exams, our revision planner works to help you use your time wisely during exam season! pic.twitter.com/UeKFK5nnqq — CMD Tutoring (@CMD_Tutoring) August 20, 2021

Chloe-Mairead has also launched a range of learning aids, especially with the neurodiverse in mind – including note pads in five different languages and revision guides.

She said: “I think my guides are different as they’re some of the only ones that say, ‘Forget about your exams. What are you doing to look after yourself today?’

“That’s even more important for those of us with learning difficulties than it is for the neurotypical.”