Teresa Mendoza swoops late for Curragh glory

Billy Lee excelled when guiding Teresa Mendoza to success in the Dubai Duty Free Dash at the Curragh.

The race was run at a ferocious gallop thanks to Measure Of Magic who had the field well strung out at halfway but Colin Keane appeared to have things covered on Power Under Me.

It initially seemed that his main danger was going to be Prisoner’s Dilemma and those two got involved in a tussle, but Lee had all the while been creeping closer on Ken Condon’s filly.

A smart juvenile, she had finished second in the corresponding Listed 12 race 12 months ago and had been well backed into 4-1 to go one better.

Billy Lee and @kencondonracing kick-off #DDFIrishDerby day with a winner🚀 Teresa Mendoza delivering the goods in the @DDFRacing Dash Stakes 👇pic.twitter.com/5khofxMVsp — The Curragh Racecourse (@curraghrace) June 25, 2022

She ended up getting there by half a length from Prisoner’s Dilemma, with the same back to Power Under Me.

“I took a chance and took my time as they went fast. They came back to me and I was able to sit longer than I usually do,” said Lee.

“She had been running well in Listed races and one of them was going to fall her away eventually.”

Jim Bolger’s Irish Guineas fourth Wexford Native (18-5) came out on top in a thrilling battle with The Acropolis to win the Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes.

From St James’s Palace Stakes disappointment to Derby Day glory 🙌 Wexford Native edges a thrilling finish in the @DDFRacing Celebration Stakes 🏁#DDFIrishDerby pic.twitter.com/mN3VJ0YS3K — The Curragh Racecourse (@curraghrace) June 25, 2022

Unplaced in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, he was back out again quickly and was handy under Kevin Manning.

Headed inside the final furlong by The Acropolis, he battled back gamely to win by a neck.

“He’s been a work in progress and didn’t run until he was three, so we are trying to make up for lost time,” said Bolger.

“We’ll be stepping him up now to probably 10 furlongs and hopefully he’ll progress.

“I bought the dam (Yes Oh Yes) in America many moons ago. She’s bred a few winners but nothing of his class and hopefully we will be able to build a pedigree from here.”

Joseph O’Brien’s Night Of Romance is clearly thriving and followed up a win at Gowran last time out by taking the Dubai Duty Free Summer Fillies Handicap off a 9lb higher mark.

“She’s improving and the step up to seven furlongs has probably been the key to her. She has taken her form to a new level and she hit the line well,” said the trainer.

“Dylan (Brown McMonagle) gave her a good ride and had her in a great position from a wide draw.

“We’ll see what the handicapper does and we will probably be forced into black type now, but I’m very happy with her.