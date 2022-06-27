Search

27 Jun 2022

Condon has York in mind for Teresa Mendoza

Teresa Mendoza could be set for a trip to York following her first win since her debut at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Ken Condon-trained filly was produced late by Billy Lee to win a Listed sprint in good style, for just a second success in 15 races.

However, she has been consistent in between and the form of her previous race at Haydock could not have worked out stronger with the winner, Sense Of Duty, winning the Chipchase, the second Flotus going close in the Commonwealth Cup and the third Benefit winning a Listed race.

“In the main she’s been very consistent and was second in the same race last year, so it was great she did it on Derby day,” said Condon.

“She got a superb ride from Billy and it was great to watch. We were delighted to get it done.

“I think the race set up perfectly. It was her ideal scenario, six furlongs on the easy side of good and a strong pace. She has a good record at the Curragh too, she’s only been out of the frame once.

“She’ll probably run in Group Threes now, the Phoenix Sprint back at the Curragh will be a target but before that she’ll have an entry in the Summer Stakes at York on Friday week, a six-furlong race for fillies only.

“York is a track we’ve had some luck at and it’s easily accessible for us from Holyhead.

“Her Haydock race has well and truly worked out so I think it will probably be York next.”

