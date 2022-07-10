Tenebrism highlights Deauville treble for Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore enjoyed a Deauville treble topped by Tenebrism’s return to winning ways in the Prix Jean Prat.

The filly was dropping back to seven furlongs in the Group One contest, after disappointing in the 1000 Guineas before finishing fourth behind Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on her latest start.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge had not got her head in front since winning the Cheveley Park Stakes last term, but she bounced back to top form when prevailing by a length and a quarter over a field of 11 that included colts.

Moore had her settled off the early pace and there were plenty in with a chance coming into the final furlong, but when Moore gave the signal, Tenebrism found an extra gear to pull clear of a blanket finish for the places.

David Simcock’s Light Infantry took second ahead of the Richard Hannon-trained Lusail in third. Charlie Appleby’s French 2000 Guineas winner Modern Games was not beaten far in fifth.

“She has always showed plenty, she won the Cheveley Park on her second start over six furlongs,” said Moore, who was in action at Belmont Park in America on Saturday night.

“She went to Newmarket for the 1000 Guineas and the ground was very fast, she got battered around and she never went into any rhythm at all. She ran a good race at Ascot, she was still a little bit green, she just struggled around the bend.

“She had to wait for a gap today but as soon she got a little bit of room, she accelerated.

“She’s by Caravaggio who was fast. She is a pleasure to ride. She is very comfortable at seven furlongs.”

Simock said of Light Infantry’s performance: “We are really pleased. We thought the seven furlongs on fast ground would be against him.

“I’d like to think he has a bright future and he will definitely be better at a mile. Hopefully he will come back here in August, we will have a look at the Jacques Le Marois.

“He is very straightforward, a very talented horse and he is something to look forward to.”

Hannon will look to Goodwood for Lusail, with the seven-furlong Lennox Stakes or a clash over a mile with Baaeed in the Sussex his possible options.

The trainer said: “The mixed tempo of the race maybe cost us the win. Other than that, there is nothing more to say.

“Lusail is very consistent and will almost certainly win us another big one soon.

“He is a lovely colt and will most likely head for the Lennox Stakes, or the Sussex Stakes. We will discuss it with his owners.”

Appleby felt Modern Games had not been suited by dropping back in distance, having most recently contested the 10-furlong Prix du Jockey Club.

“We have got caught for turn of foot, dropping back to seven furlongs,” he said.

“We know the mile is his best trip, but trying to find a mile race for him at this time of the year… We will have to wait, obviously the Sussex or the Jacques Le Marois, both will be under consideration.

“Potentially, he could run in the Sussex with Coroebus or the Marois with Native Trail.

“A mile is really his trip and we knew we were going to be, maybe not vulnerable, but we were going to meet horses with that speed that comes over at the end.

“As always, he ran a very solid race.”

Moore then doubled up when landing the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis aboard Charlie Hills’ Garrus.

The six-year-old was down in grade after prior Group One and Two starts and was dominant in victory, crossing the line a length and three-quarters ahead of Batwan.

The final leg of the treble came aboard Clive Cox’s Harry Three, a wide-margin winner of the Listed Prix Kistena over six furlongs.