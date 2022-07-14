Lightning out to strike in Rose Bowl heat

Rogue Lightning bids to back up his cosy Newmarket debut win when he takes a step up in class for the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (IRE) Incentive Scheme Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury on Friday.

All seven juveniles have won at least once this term and the manner of Rogue Lightning’s four-and-a-half-length success on the July course was impressive.

With runner-up Metahorse subsequently franking the form at Chester last week, trainer Tom Clover is expecting another big run from the son of Kodiac in the Listed six-furlong contest.

“He is a horse we like and his work has been good since Newmarket. It is obviously a big step up in grade,” said Clover.

“He is a nice horse and hopefully he will run a really nice race and with a bit of luck I would hope he would go quite close.

“He won by four and a half lengths, but he is still learning the job and he will still be a little inexperienced, but we like him.”

Karl Burke will take a look at the course before committing Cold Case, who stepped up on his debut second over five furlongs in a Carlisle novice to justify odds-on favouritism in a 10-runner York maiden over an extra furlong.

Cold Case (Showcasing) kicks on from a big debut to land the odds in the Reg Griffin Appreciation Maiden

“He is a lovely horse and I’ve always liked him since the first time I saw him as a yearling,” said Burke of the Showcasing colt.

“I think he is a horse on an upward curve and very much up to Listed standard at least.

“They assure me they have put a lot of water on at Newbury, which is why we are sending him down there.

“He wouldn’t want fast ground, so as long as it is good ground, he will run a big race and take his chance. But it it is good to firm or faster, then he won’t be running.”

In what looks a high-class renewal, Mick Channon’s dual winner Legend Of Xanadu, who took the Woodcote at Epsom on Oaks day, drops back in trip after being unplaced in the Chesham at Royal Ascot.

Shock 50-1 Yarmouth debut winner Pembrokeshire represents in-form William Jarvis and the George Boughey-trained Believing, who was a close-up fourth to Lezoo in the Listed Empress at Newmarket last time, makes this an intriguing contest.

James Tate saddles Invincible Spirit colt New Definition, who got off the mark over six furlongs on the all-weather at Kempton following two runner-up efforts over the minimum trip.

“It’s a family we have had a lot of fun with,” said Tate. “I trained her dam (Second Generation) to win a Listed race as a two-year-old and her grandmother (El Manati) was beaten a neck in the Cornwallis as a two-year-old as well, so it’s a family I know very well.

“He’s always showed plenty of promise at home, I think you can put a line through the second run at Leicester – he was coming back from a break and lost a shoe that day. So, I think he is best judged on his promising second at Doncaster on debut and then his win at Kempton.

“This requires a good step up, but he is going nicely at home. We have put cheekpieces on just to help his concentration because he is just naturally a little bit lazy.

“This is a Listed race and it requires a step up in form, but we’re hopeful.”

The field is rounded out by Chateau, who scored on his second start over five furlongs at Beverley and steps up in trip after a fine fourth-placed effort in the Windsor Castle at the Royal meeting.

With the form receiving a boost thanks to the second and third home – Rocket Rodney and Eddie’s Boy – winning and finishing third in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown, trainer Andrew Balding is expecting the Havana Gold colt to put his best foot forward.

“Chateau obviously ran well at Ascot and we have been happy with him since,” said the Kingsclere handler.

“He’s ready for the step up in distance and I would hope he would be very competitive. He ran well and the form has been franked since, so hopefully he will have every chance.”