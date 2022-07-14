Search

14 Jul 2022

Onesto grabs Grand Prix de Paris gold

14 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Onesto swooped late to grab Group One glory in the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Thursday evening.

Trained by Fabrice Chappet, the Frankel colt finished a well-beaten sixth behind subsequent Eclipse hero Vadeni in the French Derby on his latest start but he was well fancied to make amends in this 12-furlong affair.

Three of the six runners hailed from Britain and Ireland with James Ferguson’s El Bodegon, the Roger Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov and Piz Badile from Donnacha O’Brien’s yard all lining up.

Eldar Eldavor raced on the heels of the pace-setting Simca Mille but struggled to pick up when the race began in earnest in the straight, with Piz Badile also dropping away.

El Bodegon kept on gamely but had no answer as Stephane Pasquier gave Onesto the signal and he came from the back of the field to sweep through and claim a neck verdict in the final half a furlong.

Simca Mille held on to second, with El Bodegon back in third. Eldar Eldarov was fourth and Piz Badile last of the six.

Coral offer 16-1 about Onesto for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the autumn, with Paddy Power making him a 20-1 shot.

Chappet believes Onesto’s victory was a good trial run for the October 2 highlight.

“He was just perfect. He was a bit keen, he relaxed earlier on and was a bit keen in the straight, but he showed his good turn of foot,” said the trainer

“He came from nowhere that day (Prix du Jockey Club), he was a very good winner before that in the Prix Greffulhe. He runs all his races. His pedigree would say he would stay but he’s got plenty of speed as well, he can win 10 furlong races and he won a 1600 metre (mile) maiden.

“It’s a good prep (for the Arc) today, isn’t it?”

News

