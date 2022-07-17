Moore keeps it simple as Order Of Australia repeats Minstrel win

Order Of Australia once again made the most of having his sights lowered to register back-to-back victories in the Romanised Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh.

Aidan O’Brien’s 2020 Breeders’ Cup Mile hero was an authoritative winner of the Group Two contest 12 months ago, since when he has been campaigned exclusively at Group One level.

During that time he has been placed in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville, the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp and the Queen Anne Stakes, finishing just under six lengths behind the brilliant Baaeed when third at Royal Ascot last month.

Order Of Australia strikes again! The @BreedersCup winner is much the best for repeat victories in the Romanised Minstrel Stakes for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien 🇦🇺 @curraghrace @Ballydoyle pic.twitter.com/DAbSJaJl3f — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 17, 2022

Dropping in class back on home soil, Order Of Australia was the 4-5 favourite in the hands of Ryan Moore and produced a dominant front-running display.

Paddy Twomey’s high-class mare Pearls Galore, previously successful in Listed and Group Two company this term, did her best to keep tabs on the leader, but he was ultimately much too strong and passed the post with three and a half lengths in hand.

Pearls Galore stuck to her guns to repel Dr Zempf and hold on for second.

“He’s a lovely horse, he has loads of speed, is tough, genuine and hardy,” O’Brien said of the winner.

“He’s out of that great mare (Senta’s Dream). He ran a lovely race first time back at Ascot this year and the plan was to come here and go on to the Sussex at Goodwood with him.

“Obviously he’s a Breeders’ Cup Mile winner so he has plenty of class. As he’s getting older he’s getting quicker and stronger. We’re delighted with him.

“He was working very well going to Ascot but it was his first run so he had to tire a little bit and that’s what he did do.

“The plan is to go to the Sussex and finish up at the Breeders’ Cup and he could go to Hong Kong and do all those races.

“He’s at that great age now that he’s seasoned, has experience, and he’s quicker this year which is great. That’ll be a big help in those big races.”