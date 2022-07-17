Quest for a Group win continues for Mutasaabeq

The quest for a Group-race victory will continue for connections of Mutasaabeq, who was just touched off by Chindit in the Summer Mile at Ascot.

The Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old, sent off favourite for the Group Two contest, went a neck up in the last furlong, only for Jim Crowley’s mount to hang left and be subsequently headed.

Plans are fluid for the son of Invincible Spirit who went down a neck to Lights On in the bet365 Mile at Sandown, before another luckless run when a close-up third to Megallan in the Diomed at Epsom.

Angus Gold, racing manager to the colt’s owners, Shadwell Estate Company, suggested that slightly easier ground may be sought for his next run.

“I thought he ran a very good race and thought he was beaten by a better horse on the day,” said Gold.

“Bar Sandown, I felt that was as good a race as he has run against a proper, hard-knocking Group horse, who thoroughly deserved to win. He either outstayed us or was too good for us.

“I couldn’t see any excuses and thought he ran a very good race. We know he handles easier ground. I’m not saying he wants it, but we know he handles it, if it should ever rain again.”

Though Mutasaabeq holds an entry in Goodwood’s Celebration Mile on August 27, Gold suggested the trainer would like the colt to win another race before being handed such an engagement.

He added: “We haven’t discussed plans. Maybe, if we could run the race again, we might have delayed his challenge a little bit because he kicked better than the other horse and went a head up, before Chindit came back at him.

“But that is nit-picking. I’m certainly not blaming Jim (Crowley) for that. He went when he thought was right and went and won his race, then got run down by the winner.

“So, the search goes on to try and make him a Group winner.”