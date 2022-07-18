Boughey eyeing Haydock or Deauville for Missed The Cut

George Boughey’s Missed The Cut will make the step up to Group level with targets at both Haydock and Deauville under consideration.

The colt has won his last three starts, most recently taking the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot by four and a quarter lengths.

His prior wins were both easily claimed also, with a Salisbury novice won by five and a half lengths after an 11-length Pontefract maiden victory.

A run at Listed level in the Steventon Stakes at Newbury was pencilled in for last weekend but vetoed as the trainer did not feel the horse was at his absolute best.

Now a Group Three target is the likely next destination and options both at home and overseas are under discussion.

“Missed The Cut could go to Haydock for the Rose of Lancaster, a Group Three, or he could go to a Group Three at Deauville in three and a half weeks,” Boughey said.

“He won’t run in handicaps again, it’s a shame that he just wasn’t A1 for the Listed race at the weekend.

“He’s too good a horse to run when he’s not bouncing, this morning he was jumping out of his skin.

“He probably would have been fine but we’ll now look at Haydock or Deauville next.”