Search

19 Jul 2022

Harrington out to continue good run

Harrington out to continue good run

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 5:24 PM

Fresh from the victory of Magical Lagoon in the Irish Oaks at the weekend, Jessica Harrington bids for more success as she saddles two in the Arqana Irish EBF Marwell Stakes at Naas on Wednesday evening.

That triumph at the Curragh handed the decorated trainer her second Classic and she now heads to another of her local tracks with a fantastic hand to play in the Listed event.

Ardad’s Great appears the stable first string and is the mount of Shane Foley. She is joined in the line-up by yard debutant Funny Money Honey, who was last seen finishing ninth in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot having been trained in France previously.

“It looks like a nice opportunity for Ardad’s Great. She was very unlucky not to get her head in front against the boys at Tipperary the last time. She’s come out of that very well and we’re hoping for a massive run,” said Harrington’s daughter and assistant, Kate.

“Funny Money Honey is a filly we don’t know a lot about. She has come from a trainer in France. This will be her first run for us and we’re hopeful she will run a big race. She’s a very nice and uncomplicated filly.”

Alice Haynes’ Lady Hollywood will be looking to play a staring role in the five-furlong contest having made the journey from the UK.

“She has gone up 9lb for that run (at Beverley), which would put her on 89 today and would put her right amongst them at the weights,” said Haynes.

“She came out of Beverley great and fingers crossed it hasn’t come too soon for her – that’s the only worry. She’s travelled over fine and took everything in her stride, she has a great constitution.”

Lady Tilbury was sent off 14-1 for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, but was unable to land a blow finishing 10th of 14. However, she won two of her three outings before that and David Marnane is confident she can show her true colours at the Kildare track.

“She’s in good nick and we’re happy with her,” said Marnane. “We gave her a little bit of time off after Ascot and this is a nice fit for her now. She likes quick ground too, so it looks a good race.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media