Proud And Regal stays unbeaten with stylish Leopardstown victory

Proud And Regal had looked a high-class performer in the making when winning on debut and did little to dent that impression with an all-the-way success in the Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown.

Again partnered by Gavin Ryan for Donnacha O’Brien, the Galileo colt – who is out of the dual Group One winner Simply Perfect – showed a taking attitude when pressed by Age Of Kings to readily shake off his attentions and ultimately score by a length and a quarter from Hellsing, who edged the market leader for second.

Coral reacted with a 20-1 quote for the Qipco 2000 Guineas, while Paddy Power went the same price for the Derby.

O’Brien said: “He’s still very raw and nearly went too slow for his own good because he’s so lazy in front. If he can get a lead off a strong pace he’ll be twice the horse. He really improved at home since his debut and I think he’s quite a classy horse.

“There is a lot more in there and I’d be fairly confident if something came to him he’d go on again.

“He’ll stay a mile and handles that fast ground so he’s an exciting one.”

He added on plans for the 11-4 winner: “The Futurity and National Stakes looks an obvious path. We’ll see how he comes out of it and we could skip the Futurity and go straight for the National Stakes.”

Proud And Regal wins the Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes! This beautifully-bred Galileo colt looks one of real promise and makes it two from two for Donnacha O'Brien and Gavin Ryan at @LeopardstownRC @HorseRacing_JPN pic.twitter.com/poD88iYjJ1 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 21, 2022

It was an O’Brien family monopoly in the Silver Flash Stakes as Never Ending Story justified 5-6 favouritism for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

Back in second was Joseph O’Brien’s Zoinnocent with Donnacha O’Brien’s La Dolce Vita third.

The winner, a Dubawi filly, holds several big-race entries and is improving with every start.

Aidan O'Brien's Silver Flash winners this century: 🏆 Never Ending Story (2021) 🏆 Love (2019) 🏆 Happily (2017) 🏆 Promise To Be True (2016) 🏆 Wonderfully (2013) 🏆 Maybe (2011) 🏆 Together (2010) 🏆 Cabaret (2009) 🏆 Silk And Scarlet (2004)🏆 Freshwater Pearl (2000) pic.twitter.com/ECe5K0xTjR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 21, 2022

O’Brien said: “We are delighted with her. She was a little bit keen early, but Ryan did well and nursed her after that.

“She will probably go for the Debutante (Group Two at the Curragh, August 20). She has plenty of class the way she travels.”

Myracehorse.com, the micro-share syndicate who part-owned Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Authentic, celebrated success with their first runner in Ireland when Ma Belle Artiste got up late in the opener.

All hope looked gone for Joseph O’Brien’s newcomer when Leopardess shot clear, with Declan McDonogh trapped on the rails in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies Maiden. However, she showed a smart turn of foot to get home by half a length.

Kate Hardy, director of operations with MyRacehorse, said “We started out in the US in 2018 and rose to fame when Authentic won the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2020. From there everything exploded and we expanded into Australia.

“We have two horses in Ireland and two in the UK. We try to do elite bloodstock with top trainers and experiences that will last you a lifetime.

“Joseph said from day one that she is a smart filly and she has taken her work really well. We’ll see what he has in mind for her next.”

The 13-2 winner holds entries in the Ballyhane Stakes and the Moyglare Stud Stakes, and McDonogh added: “I needed a bit of luck in the straight and as you saw I got hampered badly twice. She did well to win.

“She has a great attitude and is a fine, big strong filly. There is lots to like about that first time out and she will go another furlong. She had to be brave.”