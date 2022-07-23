Search

23 Jul 2022

Sir Busker outpoints Dubai Honour for York Stakes glory

Sir Busker outpoints Dubai Honour for York Stakes glory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 5:25 PM

William Knight’s Sir Busker, so often the bridesmaid in big races, gained his biggest success to date when edging out the Champion Stakes runner-up Dubai Honour in the Sky Bet York Stakes.

The six-year-old was running over 10 furlongs for the first time having spent the best part of his career chasing home the likes of Palace Pier and Baaeed in Group Ones over a mile.

He has had the occasional big day in the sun, like when winning the Silver Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot in 2020 but given that was behind closed doors, none of his Kennet Valley Thoroughbred members who own him were able to cheer him home.

There were plenty on the Kanvesmire, though, but as he became embroiled in a battle with William Haggas’ classy Dubai Honour, having his first run since the Dubai Carnival, it looked like once more Sir Busker may have to settle for second best.

However, he dug deep for Ben Curtis, getting the verdict by a nose.

And now he has proved his stamina over the longer trip, he has opened up a whole new avenue, probably starting with a return to York for the prestigious Juddmonte International, for which Betfair and Paddy Power cut him to 50-1 from 100s.

“I’m very proud and just so pleased for the horse,” said Knight of the 15-2 winner.

“He’s deserved that, he’s run some massive races over the last couple of years and it’s so nice to get his head in front in a big one.

“He’s obviously loved the step up to a mile and a quarter – we probably should have done it earlier!

“I thought it was a competitive race, but I thought we looked a big price this morning if the step up in trip worked.

“We put him in the Juddmonte thinking if he won today it would look silly if we weren’t in it. It’s such good prize money and it will have to be seriously considered. He’s picked up a lot of money for coming placed in his career.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media