Vintage performance from Marbaan promises much

The progressive Marbaan and Jamie Spencer came with a wet sail to land the Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.
The Charlie Fellowes-trained son of Oasis Dream had won two novice races after a promising Newbury debut third, and confirmed his eyecatching Salisbury win as he stepped up into Group Two company.
Mysterious Night took them into the turn in the seven-furlong event under William Buick and it looked like Chesham winner Holloway Boy and Danny Tudhope had every move covered.
However, after he swept to the front half a furlong out, the 11-8 favourite was immediately challenged by Marbaan, who was still full of running, with the 14-1 chance going on to win by a cosy half a length.
Betfair introduced the winner at 20-1 for the 2000 Guineas, and Spencer said: “I knew down by the three-furlong pole that I was running away and Danny (Tudhope) on Holloway Boy was starting to squeeze so I just timed my run. He is a gorgeous looking horse and I’m sure he’ll stay a mile.”
