Laura Pearson ‘bit battered and bruised’ following Epsom fall

Laura Pearson appears to have escaped serious injury following a fall at Epsom on Thursday evening.
The 21-year-old, who rode a Royal Ascot winner in 2021, was aboard Ralph Beckett’s Be Lucky My Son in the Coral Proud Supporter Of British Racing Handicap when her saddle slipped while making significant headway on the three-year-old one furlong from home. That resulted in the rider being unshipped in a crushing fall.
Beckett relayed the information that Pearson was conscious but being taken to hospital in the aftermath of the fall, and her agent Steven Croft provided a further update on his Twitter account on Friday which read: “Laura Pearson remains in hospital following her fall at Epsom last night.
“Although a bit battered and bruised, she is in good spirits with full movement and is awaiting further tests today. She appreciates all the well wishes and is eager to get back as soon as possible.”
