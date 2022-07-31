Search

31 Jul 2022

Deauville next for El Bodegon – and Leger also on the radar

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Jul 2022 1:25 PM

James Ferguson is plotting another cross-channel trip to France with El Bodegon following his third in the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp.

The three-year-old was twice a winner on the continent during his juvenile season, picking up the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud on his final start at two. He has also finished in the money in two raiding missions to France this term, firstly when second to Vadeni in the Prix du Jockey Club, before his most recent effort when upped to a mile and a half for the Bastille Day feature.

With conditions remaining dry on home soil and El Bodegon’s best form coming with cut in the ground, Newmarket-based Ferguson has now pencilled in the Group Two Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville on August 15 as the colt’s likely next destination.

“He’s really good. It’s great to have a horse of that calibre in the yard,” said Ferguson.

“He ran a huge race to finish third in what was very very competitive Group One last time.

“He showed that he stays no problem and the fact that he ran so well on ground that we probably didn’t think would be ideal for him – because it was quick, it was good to firm I would say – is encouraging and I’m looking forward to get him out again soon.

“He’s a horse that has provided his owners with a lot of fun and will hopefully continue to do so.

“With the lack of the rain at the moment it’s quite hard to run him over here. I’ve made an entry for the Prix Guillaume D’Ornano at Deuaville on August 15. It has very good prize-money, something like €400,000 for a Group Two, and he would go there with every chance.”

Later in the season, El Bodegon holds an entry for Doncaster’s St Leger, for which he is a best price of 16-1, and Ferguson confirmed he could step the son of Kodiac up in trip for the final Classic of the season having proven his staying ability overseas.

He continued: “Absolutely (the race would be an option), he has shown in France that he stays well and I think he has gone under the radar slightly. I think we should definitely take that race into consideration if he’s right at the time.”

