01 Aug 2022

Ebor consolation on Euchen Glen’s agenda

01 Aug 2022 3:35 PM

The Sky Bet Ebor is very much in the thoughts of Jim Goldie, following Euchen Glen’s luckless run at Goodwood on Saturday.

Seeking a 13th career victory in the valuable Coral Summer Handicap, Paul Mulrennan found his path blocked and endured a luckless length-and-a-half defeat by Trawlerman in the mile-and-three-quarter event.

It was a long journey home for the Renfrewshire trainer after the third-placed finish, yet Goldie says last season’s Brigadier Gerard winner is firmly on course for York.

“The Ebor is the plan,” said Goldie. “We rode for luck and didn’t get it. That is the nature of the course. He could have come round about them, though sometimes it is best to get towed along.

“I once said to Graham Lee after Hawkeyethenoo was unlucky at Ascot, ‘Just win the Stewards’ Cup,’ and next time he did.

“It is good that he has bounced back to form. We rode him to finish and he finished well, and probably would have won had he got a clear run, but obviously he has not had a hard race, so we will look forward to three weeks’ time.”

The nine-year-old rarely runs a bad race on the Knavesmire, where he gained a Group Three success in October 2020.

Currently as short as 16-1 with the sponsors for the Ebor, Goldie added: “He has good York form – he won the John Smith’s Cup and he has also beaten a previously unbeaten Logician around there.

“It is a good race to win, but a hard race to win. It is about are picking the right route. We’ll be coming through from last to hopefully passing everything up the straight, but if you lose momentum, you’ll have to try to wind your way. We’re looking forward to it.”

