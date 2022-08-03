Search

Bin Suroor planning Australian outing for Real World

03 Aug 2022 10:47 AM

Real World looks set to make a trip to Australia later in the year with his name appearing among the 169 entries for the Cox Plate which takes place on October 22 at Moonee Valley.

Saeed bin Suroor’s five-year-old is 12-1 with Sky Bet for the coveted Group One and the race distance of just over 10 furlongs looks ideal for the son of Dark Angel, who has chased home Baaeed twice over a mile this term and was set to compete over a mile and a quarter in the Eclipse before being ruled out of the Sandown showpiece late in the day.

Bin Suroor is taking his time with the six-time winner following that mid-season setback and is undecided on a prep run for the versatile Godolphin charge before heading to Australia.

He said: “Real World is OK, he’s still having an easy time. The plan is to take him to Australia. The horse has had a break, he was coughing before Sandown and he’s had an easy time. Now we are trying to prepare him for the Australian races.

“He could maybe have one more race here before he travels or maybe he will go straight there. The Cox Plate is a possibility, but he’s got plenty of options.”

