Prix de l’Opera likely to be next step for Nashwa

Nashwa is unlikely to tackle Baaeed in next week’s Juddmonte International at York, with the Prix de l’Opera looking her next obvious target.

Already a Group One winner in France courtesy of the Prix de Diane, the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly added the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood to her growing record.

Hollie Doyle’s partner is owned by Imad Al Sagar and while his racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe was once chairman of York, Knavesmire fans may have to wait until next year for her to take on the boys.

As a daughter of Frankel, on the 10th anniversary of his brilliant Juddmonte win there would have been some nice symmetry.

Nashwa was brilliant in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood today! Thrilled to win another Group 1 on such a special filly for Imad Al Sagar @BlueDiamondStd. Well done to John & Thady Gosden and all the Clarehaven team for getting her to Goodwood in such brilliant form. 💚🌟💚🏆 pic.twitter.com/SHkudJ1YlD — Hollie Doyle (@HollieDoyle1) July 28, 2022

“While it would be a lovely thought (to run in the Juddmonte) it is not something Imad is considering at the moment,” said Grimthorpe.

“She came out of the Nassau really well so we’re just looking at the various options. She’s in very good form.

“She certainly has the scope to make a nice four-year-old, but that would be entirely up to Imad in terms of how she is.

“The main thing is there is a bit of running to do this year and then take a look at the options, but she’d look a very interesting four-year-old prospect.

“I think the Prix de l’Opera has been in John’s mind since the Diane, really, so that is on the cards. But we’ll keep our eyes open.”

He added: “She’s not dissimilar to Frankel when you look at her head, and she certainly has a good turn of foot – her sectionals were most impressive at Goodwood.”