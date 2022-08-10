Country Pyle highlights Dettori mounts on Racing League return

Almost three weeks on from Pyledriver’s memorable success in the King George, his half-sister Country Pyle teams up with Frankie Dettori on night two of the 2022 Racing League at Lingfield.

While not in the same class as her multiple Group One-winning sibling and stablemate, Country Pyle brings sound form claims to the table for Wales and The West in Thursday’s seventh and final race.

Dettori, who was not in action on the opening night at Doncaster last week due to being required at Sandown, returns to the competition with three booked rides – partnering Postmark for Milton Harris and Fox Power for David Simcock before jumping on William Muir and Chris Grassick’s sole runner of the evening in the finale.

Having been placed on several occasions, Country Pyle opened her account in a maiden at Goodwood in June before finishing third on her most recent outing at Newbury last month.

The daughter of New Approach tests the water over two miles for the first time in Surrey, and Muir is anticipating a bold showing.

He said: “I think she’ll definitely stay and William Buick, who rode her at Newbury, felt the filly that won the race (Perfect Alibi) was very good.

“I think this filly’s nice and I’m very hopeful she’ll get the trip, but obviously you never know until you go and do it.

“I could have told you we’d be drawn high (nine of 11) as every time we run we seem to be drawn high! It’s not too bad over two miles and she’s in great form in herself, so hopefully she can go and run a really good race – I think she’s entitled to.”

Dettori stepped in to replace the injured Martin Dwyer aboard Pyledriver earlier in the year, guiding him to finish a luckless fourth in the Dubai Sheema Classic and second when defending his crown in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

But as he was committed to riding Emily Upjohn in the King George at Ascot, PJ McDonald stepped in to partner him to a hugely impressive display.

Muir is pleased to renew the partnership in the Racing League, adding: “Frankie was available and that’s always a big plus, isn’t it?”

Despite not having a winner at Doncaster last week, Wales and The West ended the night in third on 125 points, with all bar two of the team’s 13 runners scoring points.

Team manager Jamie Osborne said: “I think all in all we had a satisfactory first week. We are not too far off the pace. This is a long game and is not going to be won or lost in the first two weeks – you just don’t want to get too far back.

“I think the competition is going to get tougher, but we have some good shots up our sleeve to play in the coming weeks.

“Regarding this week, I think there will be fixtures where we have a stronger hand. We have a load of horses running who I would regard as points getters, but I don’t think we have a standout contender.”