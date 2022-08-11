Search

11 Aug 2022

‘Everything on schedule’ with Baaeed, as International challenge looms

‘Everything on schedule’ with Baaeed, as International challenge looms

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 2:55 PM

Baaeed will face a maximum of seven rivals when he puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday.

The son of Sea The Stars – who famously won this Group One contest in 2009 – has been the dominant force over a mile for the past two seasons, racking up five top-level victories.

So far this season the four-year-old has dominated his rivals in the Lockinge at Newbury, the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood – and trainer William Haggas feels the time has come to test the water over a mile and a quarter.

“I think he’ll stay it, no problem. Whether he’s better, I don’t know,” said the Newmarket handler.

“We planned to go to the Juddmonte very early on. A four-year-old miler of his quality, the programme is very straightforward in the early part of the season. It’s Lockinge, Queen Anne, and then the Sussex.

“And then it’s sort of do you go for the Moulin or the Jacques le Marois or do you go up in trip? We put him in the Irish Champion Stakes just in case he needed more time between the Sussex and the Juddmonte. And I’m pleased to say everything is on schedule to go next Wednesday.

“He’s had lots of publicity recently. He’s had lots of cameras this week and he takes it in his stride, much better than his trainer!

“He’s got a good temperament. Most of the good ones are a bit tricky. He’s just a nice person to have around.”

Haggas views York as the perfect stage to step up to 10 furlongs, adding: “It feels right to me. You’d think that he can just sit and wait and let it all unfold and then if his turn of foot is there…

“I think Jim (Crowley) has a lot of confidence in the horse and trusts the horse to quicken. It’s really exciting; it’s strange to talk about it because he just does it and he’s done it every single time.”

Baaeed could joined by two stablemates in Alenquer and Dubai Honour, although their participation is ground dependent.

Haggas said: “Dubai Honour wants slow ground. If it’s good or good to soft he’ll run and so will Alenquer. That’s against Baaeed.”

The two biggest threats to Baaeed appear to be Mishriff, so impressive in winning the Juddmonte International for John and Thady Gosden 12 months ago, and Charlie Appleby’s Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail, who was last seen finishing a close third – just behind Mishriff – in the Coral-Eclipse.

Aidan O’Brien has confirmed Point Lonsdale and High Definition, while William Knight’s admirable York Stakes winner Sir Busker completes the potential line-up.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media