Raclette and Alpinista set to clash in Yorkshire Oaks

Andre Fabre’s Raclette has been added to the Darley Yorkshire Oaks field to take on Alpinista on Thursday.

The Juddmonte-owned filly has won her last two outings, most recently at Group Two level, and is the sole French runner among 12 possibles in the Knavesmire feature.

Alpinista is aiming for a fifth Group One victory in a row having returned to action with a win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. Last year she beat subsequent Arc hero Torquator Tasso in Germany in her breakthrough top-level win.

She is owned by Kirsten Rausing who may also run the Ralph Beckett-trained Albaflora.

In the absence of John and Thady Gosden’s Emily Upjohn, William Haggas’ Lilac Road, a course and distance winner this season, and Karl Burke’s Poptronic complete the British-based challenge.

The rest are all trained in Ireland with Jessica Harrington’s Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon leading the way.

Paddy Twomey also holds a strong hand. He is responsible for La Petite Coco, the Pretty Polly winner, and Rosscarbery, who has won five of her last six.

Aidan O’Brien has Oaks winner Tuesday, looking to bounce back from her Irish Derby run, History and Emily Dickinson to chose from, while Ger Lyons’ Cairde Go Deo has been left in.

Burke’s impressive Queen Mary winner Dramatised is the standout name among 18 in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

Saeed bin Suroor’s Mawj, Alice Haynes’ Lady Hollywood and O’Brien’s Meditate are other leading contenders.