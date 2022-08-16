Search

16 Aug 2022

Tempus team eyeing Deauville date ahead of QEII finale

Tempus could bid for another Group Three title before loftier plans are formulated after his Sovereign Stakes victory.

The gelding has had a successful summer so far, finishing third at 28-1 in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot and then winning the Porsche Handicap at the same track the following month.

Stepped up to Group Three level on his next start at Salisbury, the Archie Watson-trained six-year-old was a three-quarter-length victor when defeating Godolphin’s Modern News and previous Coventry winner Berkshire Shadow.

Another outing at the same level is on the agenda for Tempus, who is this time likely to head across the Channel to run over his usual one-mile trip at Deauville.

Beyond that there is a bigger prize in mind as connections have an eye on a Group One contest at Ascot’s end-of-season showpiece in October.

“He’s come out of the race very well and is in good form. We were delighted with the run and to see him win a Group race,” said Simon Turner of owners Hambleton Racing.

“He’s been fantastic for us so far and I think we might head to Deauville next for another Group Three, we’re thinking of the Prix Quincey.

“He is looking so well physically, he has really come on and it’s clear that Archie has done a tremendous job with him.

“All being well, we’d like to go to Ascot on Champions Day and run in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. We’d really like to think he is a horse who could be competitive in that sort of race for us.”

