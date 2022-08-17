Unbeaten Baaeed seals superstar status with International domination

Baaeed dazzled on the Knavesmire to maintain his unbeaten record with a dominant display in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

The four-year-old lined up with nine victories over a mile to his credit and matched the achievement of his sire, Sea The Stars, as he landed the feature Group One when tackling 10 furlongs for the first-time in his career.

Baaeed was held up in rear in the early stages by Jim Crowley as Ryan Moore aboard High Definition set the tempo and his big-race pilot was in no rush to push the button aboard the 2-5 favourite.

Absolutely packed around the paddock to witness Baaeed return pic.twitter.com/uRqN9WCBbL — Nick Robson (@ValueRacingPlus) August 17, 2022

Crowley continued to keep his powder dry as the field entered the straight and as defending champion Mishriff made his move and hit the front, the famous Shadwell silks remained motionless stalking his prey.

With James Doyle shoving away on Mishriff with a furlong to go in the contest, it was left to Baaeed to glide to the front and gallop into the distance as he extended his record to a perfect 10 out of 10.