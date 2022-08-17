James Ferguson to make Kremlin Cottage move

Trainer James Ferguson, who took the Group Two Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes with Deauville Legend at York on Wednesday, is to take over at Hugo Palmer’s former yard, Kremlin Cottage Stables in Newmarket.

Ferguson, who had his breakthrough Group One winner in 2021 when El Bodegon landed the Criterium de Saint Cloud, has been at Newmarket’s Saville House yard since he started training in 2019.

The 32-year-old, who has enjoyed further Group-race success with Mise En Scene, is looking forward to a new chapter in his career and will move all his horses to the new yard by the end of the month.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Hugo Palmer for allowing me to rent this wonderful yard,” Ferguson said in a statement.

“I have been at Saville House since I started out training and this is a very exciting move for myself and the team. We currently have 38 boxes at Saville House, so it is great opportunity for my horses, owners and staff to move into this yard with 96 boxes and enable us to expand.

“It is a beautiful yard with all the facilities you need. Hugo enjoyed great success from Kremlin Cottage, so I can only hope we can continue the success in this new chapter of my training career.”

Palmer, who moved to Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables in Cheshire earlier this year, enjoyed plenty of success at Kremlin Cottage, notably training Covert Love to win the Irish Oaks and Group One Prix de l’Opera. He also saddled Galileo Gold to land the 2000 Guineas.

Additionally, Palmer trained Galileo Gold’s first top-class winner when Ebro River won the Group One Keeneland Phoenix Stakes.