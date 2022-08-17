Search

17 Aug 2022

James Ferguson to make Kremlin Cottage move

James Ferguson to make Kremlin Cottage move

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

Trainer James Ferguson, who took the Group Two Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes with Deauville Legend at York on Wednesday, is to take over at Hugo Palmer’s former yard, Kremlin Cottage Stables in Newmarket.

Ferguson, who had his breakthrough Group One winner in 2021 when El Bodegon landed the Criterium de Saint Cloud, has been at Newmarket’s Saville House yard since he started training in 2019.

The 32-year-old, who has enjoyed further Group-race success with Mise En Scene, is looking forward to a new chapter in his career and will move all his horses to the new yard by the end of the month.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Hugo Palmer for allowing me to rent this wonderful yard,” Ferguson said in a statement.

“I have been at Saville House since I started out training and this is a very exciting move for myself and the team. We currently have 38 boxes at Saville House, so it is great opportunity for my horses, owners and staff to move into this yard with 96 boxes and enable us to expand.

“It is a beautiful yard with all the facilities you need. Hugo enjoyed great success from Kremlin Cottage, so I can only hope we can continue the success in this new chapter of my training career.”

Palmer, who moved to Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables in Cheshire earlier this year, enjoyed plenty of success at Kremlin Cottage, notably training Covert Love to win the Irish Oaks and Group One Prix de l’Opera. He also saddled Galileo Gold to land the 2000 Guineas.

Additionally, Palmer trained Galileo Gold’s first top-class winner when Ebro River won the Group One Keeneland Phoenix Stakes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media