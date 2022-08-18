Search

18 Aug 2022

Dettori snapped up for Torquator Tasso in Arc prep

18 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Frankie Dettori has picked up the ride on last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe champion Torquator Tasso for his next appearance in the 152nd Grosser Preis von Baden on September 4 – a race he won on the way to ParisLongchamp glory 12 months ago.

The five-year-old has been ridden by Rene Piechulek in his last seven outings, including when triumphing both at Baden-Baden and in the French capital, but he has been claimed to ride the Sarah Steinberg-trained Mendocino for owner Stall Salzburg in the 12-furlong Group One.

Torquator Tasso was last seen finishing second to Pyledriver in the hands of Piechulek in the King George at Ascot, but with the German unavailable for his final prep race before the defence of his Arc crown, connections of the six-time winner have moved swiftly to secure the services of evergreen Italian Dettori.

“Yes, it is true Frankie Dettori will ride Torquator Tasso at Baden-Baden,” said part-owner Peter-Michael Endres

“Mr Piechulek has to ride for his owner and therefore we are very happy that Frankie is going to ride our horse. We have spoken to him and he said it is a privilege to ride the horse.

“It’s our plan to go to Baden-Baden and then if the race goes OK we go to the Arc again.”

