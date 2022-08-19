Aesop’s Fables the pick of Moore in red-hot Futurity Stakes

Ryan Moore faced a difficult choice in the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes before opting to ride Aesop’s Fables, as two of Aidan O’Brien’s brightest prospect clash at the Curragh on Saturday.

Also of huge promise is stablemate Hans Andersen, who was so impressive when winning over course and distance last time out, going one better than on his debut. Seamie Heffernan takes the mount of the Frankel colt.

A son of No Nay Never, Aesop’s Fables won on his first start at Navan over five and a half furlongs, but that was back in April and he has not been seen since.

🏇💫 Lovely debut performance! Aesop's Fables (by No Nay Never) opens his account at the first time of asking for Aidan O'Brien, @Ballydoyle and Ryan Moore at @NavanRacecourse.pic.twitter.com/9Jb2uUPcLp — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) April 23, 2022

“They are two lovely colts, Aesop’s Fables and Hans Andersen,” said O’Brien, whose son Donnacha O’Brien saddles the unbeaten Proud And Regal.

“It will be interesting. Aesop’s Fables has never run any further than five furlongs and he’s going up to seven now, so I’m looking forward to seeing him run.

“Hans Anderson is a Frankel colt. He looked lovely when he ran, he has a lovely way of going.”

Moore agreed it was a tough choice, and told Betfair: “I would have gladly ridden him or Hans Andersen, and Aesop’s Fables was clearly very impressive on his debut at Navan on debut.

“We haven’t seen this half-brother to Washington DC since that win in April, so this isn’t an easy task by any means, but he has been pleasing us at home – which is obvious really considering he reappears in Group Two company – so let’s see how he gets on. Proud And Regal is an obvious danger, and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit were Hans Andersen to win this either.”

O’Brien also runs two in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes, although Moore’s choice was more straightforward this time.

He rides unbeaten Royal Ascot winner Meditate with Wayne Lordan on Maybe Just Maybe, a winner just nine days ago.

“Meditate is stepping up to seven furlongs from six having won at Ascot,” said O’Brien.

“Hopefully it shouldn’t be a problem, she’s looked good and she’s in good form.

“The other filly won a maiden only last week. It was a bit of a surprise, but we did like her before her first run.”

Jim Bolger’s Gan Teorainn, the Joseph O’Brien pair of Thornbrook and Zoinnocent as well as Michael O’Callaghan’s Olivia Maralda, part-owned by footballer Philipe Coutinho, also run.