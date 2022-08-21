Search

21 Aug 2022

July Stakes runner-up Show Respect sold to Hong Kong

21 Aug 2022

Show Respect, who chased home Persian Force in the July Stakes at Newmarket, has left Brian Meehan’s yard after being sold to race in Hong Kong.

The Showcasing colt, formerly owned in partnership by Stan Threadwell’s Family Amusements Ltd, won a six-furlong Leicester maiden in May, before a fair eighth to Bradsell in the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

He showed plenty of improvement on his final run, when belying odds of 33-1 to be a length and a half adrift of Persian Force in the six-furlong Group Two contest on Newmarket’s July course.

Meehan said: “Show Respect has been sold. He will continue his career in Hong Kong.

“He ran a nice race at Newmarket and I think he had a big future – but they spotted that as well!”

The Manton handler also had news on Lawful Command, who scored twice in handicap company over a mile at Goodwood in the spring and was not beaten far in the valuable Golden Mile back at the West Sussex track at the end of last month.

“He’s good. He’s in great shape. I think he is still on course for the Cambridgeshire. He has done quite a lot – Ascot, Newmarket, Goodwood – so he is having a bit of a break.”

