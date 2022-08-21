Search

21 Aug 2022

Bin Suroor looking to Newmarket or Paris with Real World

Real World is to stay closer to home for his next outing, with trainer Saeed bin Suroor ruling out a trip to Australia for the Cox Plate.

Last seen chasing home the imperious Baaeed in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, the son of Dark Angel is back in light training after missing an intended engagement in the Coral-Eclipse having been found to be coughing on the week of the race.

The five-year-old’s name featured among the initial 169 entries for the Moonee Valley Group One on October 22, but the Newmarket-based handler has now decided against running Down Under with Newmarket’s Joel Stakes (September 23) and the Prix Daniel Wildenstein (October 1) at ParisLongchamp he won in 2021 slated as possible options for the six-time winner in the autumn.

“He’s OK and in light training,” said Bin Suroor. “We gave him an easy time and a break after he was coughing and he’s now started training better and doing some easy work.

“We are going to keep options open for him, there is a race in France, a Group Two on Arc weekend he won last year, and also the Joel Stakes at Newmarket, these are the possible options. He won’t go to Australia, he will run either in England or France.”

