23 Aug 2022

Guineas fourth Eydon remains on the sidelines

23 Aug 2022 1:25 PM

Fans of Roger Varian’s Eydon will have to wait a little longer to see the once Derby dark horse on track, with it looking increasingly likely he will miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as he recovers from a setback.

Having broken his duck at the third attempt in impressive style in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket, the son of Olden Times returned to the Rowley Mile to finish an eyecatching fourth in the 2000 Guineas – a performance that put him in line for a tilt at either the Derby at Epsom or Chantilly’s French equivalent, the Prix du Jockey Club.

However, with connections having taken their time over the decision to test the colt’s mettle in the season’s premier Classic, Eydon suffered a setback on the week of the race which has kept him on the easy list ever since.

He was initially due to return to the track in mid-summer, but a further setback will keep him out of action possibly until next season as the strapping bay works his way back to full fitness.

“Eydon has met with another setback and he’s just coming back from that. He’s with a pre-trainer at the moment,” said Ted Voute, racing manager to Eydon’s owner Prince Faisal.

“Whether we make the end of the season or not, we could just. But I think it is more likely he’ll come back next year.”

