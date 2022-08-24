Search

24 Aug 2022

Morris full of hope after ‘career best’ for Alpinista

Morris full of hope after ‘career best’ for Alpinista

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 4:44 PM

Luke Morris is optimistic Alpinista will head to Paris with a “massive chance” in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

Following four successive Group One wins on foreign soil, Sir Mark Prescott’s mare bagged a first top-level victory on home soil when defeating Classic heroine Tuesday’s in last week’s Yorkshire Oaks.

Aside from Baaeed, whose participation remains very much uncertain, Alpinista is the shortest-priced British-trained horse for Europe’s premier middle-distance contest.

And Morris, who has guided the Frankel mare to each of her Group One triumphs, is relishing the prospect of partnering her on the first Sunday of October.

“She’s very much a once in a lifetime horse. Not many horses gain five Group One victories, especially five on the trot, so I’m extremely privileged to be associated with her,” he told talkSPORT.

“I was delighted the British crowd were able to see what she’s capable of as she’s been winning all her Group Ones overseas. I was delighted she was able to silence doubters.

“The Yorkshire Oaks looked a very deep field. Usually in that race you get a Snowfall, or a Love or an Enable and they kind of scare off the opposition, whereas there wasn’t a filly like that this year.

“I thought she had to put up a career-best performance to win and I thought she did, so we can very much dream of October 2 in Paris now.”

While confident Alpinista possesses all the required tools to make her presence felt at ParisLongchamp, Morris is respectful of the opposition, highlighting Japan’s Titleholder as “the horse to beat”, assuming Baaeed does not make the trip across the Channel.

He added: “It’s things you dream of really, having a horse that has got a realistic chance in what is Europe’s premier race. She’s tactically very versatile and goes on any ground, so I think she’s got a strong hand going into the race.

“There’s no real standout if Baaeed doesn’t turn up, but I’ve got lots of respect for the Japanese form – the Japanese horses in the last few years have really stepped up their game.

“He (Titleholder) realistically looks the horse to beat, but we can certainly dream that we’ve got a massive chance.”

As well as wanting to win the Arc for himself, Morris would clearly love to do so for popular veteran trainer Prescott as payback for his loyalty.

He said: “Sir Mark’s one of the characters of the game. He’s been training for 52 years now and has had many good horses, but this filly has won five Group Ones, which I think makes her his most successful horse in terms of Group One wins.

“I’ve ridden for him for 12 seasons now and it’s been a very fruitful relationship. He’s well known for being very loyal to his jockeys – I think in 52 years he’s only had three jockeys.

“He’s an extremely loyal guy to work for.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media