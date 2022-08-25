Matron ‘Plan A’ for Dreamloper, but Moulin entry gives backup plan

Ed Walker has handed stable star Dreamloper an additional option of the Prix du Moulin next weekend, as he keeps a watchful eye on the weather.

The five-year-old mare landed the the Group Two Dahlia Stakes by a nose on her seasonal debut at Newmarket, her first run since a third-placed finish in the Sun Chariot Stakes at the same track in October.

She then backed it up in nine-furlong Prix d’Ispahan, beating a field of colts and geldings that included Prix Ganay runner-up Pretty Tiger and Qipco Champion Stakes winner Sealiway.

Now Walker is keen to see if she can claim a second Group One prize this term on the back of her fourth placing behind Nashwa in the Nassau at Goodwood.

Dreamloper holds an entry in the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on September 10 – and that is the preferred option, rather than a trip to ParisLongchamp on Sunday week, according to her handler.

Walker said: “Dreamloper is in the Matron and we have her in the Moulin, although the Matron is much more likely.

“The only reason we put her in the Moulin was the ground. We will keep an eye on the weather – we don’t want too much rain – but the Matron is really Plan A.”

📸 Photo finish! 📸 This is very close! Dreamloper clinches the Betfair Exchange Dahlia Stakes by a whisker!🥇#ITVRacing | #QIPCOGuineas | @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/MXDyhQk0rK — ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 1, 2022

The Upper Lambourn trainer is also keeping options open for Great Ambassador, who is entered in Saturday’s Listed Jenningsbet Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket.

The five-year-old, who finished runner-up in last season’s Ayr Gold Cup, may yet line up in next weekend’s Group One Haydock Sprint Cup, should he acquit himself well under Saffie Osborne at HQ.

“Great Ambassador is declared for the Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket,” said Walker.

“If he goes and wins the Hopeful on the bridle, I might back him up in the Sprint Cup, but I just want to see him winning again.

“I think he is bubbling nicely back to his best and hopefully he can win on Saturday and we can work backwards from the British Champions Sprint Stakes or something like that.”

Enjoying another good season, Walker’s team at Kingsdown look set for a busy autumn campaign as they attempt to break the million pound prize money barrier again.

Lope De Vega filly Poetic Union, who holds Cheveley Park and Fillies’ Mile entries, is set to dip her toe into Group Three company at Salisbury next week for her third start, having produced an eyecatching success in a six-furlong novice at Newmarket.

“Poetic Union is a nice filly, she won a novice well at Newmarket and she goes to the (six furlong) Dick Poole next Thursday,” said Walker.

He also had news on Union Court and Glenartney. The former was runner-up to subsequent Nunthorpe second The Platinum Queen on her penultimate start before filling the same position behind Cuban Mistress in a Listed race at Newbury, while Glenartney was beaten three-quarters of a length by Sea La Rosa in a Deauville Group Two last weekend.

“Union Court has done well and she might run in the Group Three Sirenia Strakes at Kempton, while Glenartney ran well in France and will be aimed at the Park Hill if the ground came up soft,” added Walker.

“Hopefully we will have a busy and successful autumn. I am desperate to break the million pound mark again this year and we have two months to do it.”