Stormy Antarctic aiming for Goodwood celebration

Stormy Antarctic seeks reward for his admirable consistency as he contests the William Hill Celebration Mile at Goodwood.

The nine-year-old has been superbly campaigned by trainer Ed Walker, winning nine of his 43 races, with nine runner-up efforts – four of those coming in Group Ones.

He bids for a third success at Group Two level when taking on just four opponents in a race won in the past by the likes of top-class runners Mark Of Esteem, Medicean and Raven’s Pass.

Stormy Antarctic, owned by P K Siu, landed Goodwood’s Listed Festival Stakes over 10 furlongs last year and while has not won subsequently, Walker believes he is capable of adding to his earnings tally which stands at almost £730,000.

Stable favourite Stormy Antarctic strikes in the Listed Festival Stakes as the good run continues for trainer @edwalkerracing @Goodwood_Races @MansionBet pic.twitter.com/CxAFCYFWCd — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 22, 2021

“He has had a long break since his first run of the season,” said Walker.

“He had a reoccurring issue with his throat, which has resolved. He is in cracking form and doesn’t appear to be nine years old at home, and the rain has come in time.

“It was a great run in the Festival and he made up a huge amount of ground. If they’d have laid up with the leader, he’d have been even closer. He made an unbelievable run from last, passing the majority of the field.”

Stormy Antarctic has been rated as high as 114 in the past and it is to his credit that he is only 6lb off that mark despite his relatively advanced years.

“We have really looked after him,” added Walker. “He has been second in four Group Ones and has been a star.

“He was our highest-rated horse in the yard for what seemed like an eternity and then got knocked off his perch by English King, then he got ahead of English King again.

“Then Starman knocked him off his perch and then he was retired. And he was back on top again before Dreamloper knocked him off again.

“It is amazing how he has maintained his form. I think he hasn’t quite had the recognition of Lord Glitters, who won a couple of Group Ones, but he is probably just a couple of pounds below Lord Glitters’ level.

“It is great that the Siu family have kept him in training and if only prize money was better in this country, there would be more Stormys knocking around.”

Simon and Ed Crisford, who saddled Century Dream to victory in this race two years ago, are responsible for both last-time-out Listed scorer Jadoomi and Finest Sound, who was runner-up in York’s Strensall Stakes on his previous appearance.

Jadoomi was gelded and had a 274-day break before landing a nine-furlong Listed event at Clairefontaine last month.

Ed Crisford said: “It is incredible that there are just five runners for a Group Two. Jadoomi won nicely after a long lay-off and he has come out of that very well. He loves the softer underfoot conditions and I think he will run a big race, for sure.

“He was always quite a heavy horse and 100 per cent his gelding will help him mentally and physically.

“He ran in a Group One as a two-year-old, but the fact that he has been off for so long, it is just a case of building him up slowly. If he can come through this well, there are plenty of options for him this autumn.”

Finest Sound took the step back into Group company in his stride at York, and Crisford added: “It was a very good run and he has bounced out of that race. We are extremely happy with him this week and he is very versatile and has won on all ground, so he deserves to take his chance after last week’s run.”

The Charlie Hills-trained Mutasaabeq tops the official ratings on a mark of 112, having risen 3lb for his smart head runner-up effort in the Summer Mile at Ascot.

Things have not fallen his way this term since taking a Thirsk conditions event on his seasonal debut, having been beaten a neck by Lights On in the bet365 Mile at Sandown and when a close-up third to Megallan in the Diomed at Epsom on Derby day.

His jockey Jim Crowley hopes he can gain a measure of compensation and said: “This has been his target for a while.

“He ran very well at Ascot behind Chindit and didn’t really handle the track at Epsom prior to that when he also lost a shoe.

“We are hopeful of a big run for him, as he has been knocking on the door and it would be nice to see him get his head in front in a Group Two.

“It is a pity that this race has cut up considerably and even last year there was a strong field, but he won’t mind if the ground came up soft, as he is pretty versatile.”

The David O’Meara-trained Escobar, head runner-up to Blue For You in a valuable big-field York handicap last week, rounds out the field.

“He ran well at York recently and went back up 4lb for that,” said O’Meara. “He often runs well at Goodwood in a small field and he is in good form.

“He won a Balmoral in soft ground, so it is not like he can’t go on soft ground. You never know with Escobar what he is going to do. He has a bit to do on the ratings. He is a funny horse, who is very capable on his day.

“The good thing is he has got more consistent as he has got older.”