Classic stakes Champagne claim with Newmarket verdict

Classic could bid to provide Richard Hannon with a fourth victory in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster next month after opening his account in impressive style at Newmarket on Friday.

Having shaped with promise in finishing fourth at Newbury and second at Goodwood last month, the Dubawi colt was the 4-9 favourite to make it third time lucky in the Best Bet With Jenningsbet British EBF Novice Stakes on the July Course.

Classic travelled strongly throughout in the hands of Pat Dobbs and readily extended three and a quarter lengths clear of John and Thady Gosden’s newcomer Obelix.

Hannon’s father, Richard senior, also won the Champagne Stakes on three occasions and Classic, who is out of talented racemare Date With Destiny – the only foal produced by the brilliant George Washington – now appears bound for Town Moor.

260,000gns purchase Classic readily sheds the maiden tag for Pat Dobbs & Richard Hannon

Hannon said: “He has travelled well every day, but we let him roll today. He still has signs of immaturity there, but he is a very talented horse.

“We just didn’t want to have any excuses today. To me, last time he looked the best horse in the race, but he didn’t win it. We slightly let the others into the race and we didn’t want to do that today. He won well. I’m not questioning his enthusiasm, but he still looked green.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we see him turn up at the top level, especially on soft ground. We will speak to Julie (Wood, owner), but she is never afraid of taking on these big races.

“I’d say there is a fair chance we go to the Champagne at Doncaster next.”

Another juvenile winner on the card that looks sure to go on to bigger and better things was the Ralph Beckett-trained Lose Yourself.

The 260,000 guineas purchase was an 11-2 chance to make a successful start to her career in the Jenningsbet Fillies’ Novice Stakes and did so in some style under Rossa Ryan.

Alex Elliott, representing winning owners Valmont, said: “We bought about 15 yearlings, all with three-year-old pedigrees and they have just started running.

“Ralph was very happy to run here today and he knows these Lope De Vegas better than anyone.

“Rossa said she just arrived there and didn’t really know what to do, but she won very easy and he had a smile on his face.

“That was only her first day at school, but now we can think of something bigger towards the end of the season.”