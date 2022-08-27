Kitsune Power-s to Silver Cup prize at Beverley

Kitsune Power’s progressive season continued when he claimed a third win of the term in the William Hill Silver Cup at Beverley.

The Roger Varian-trained gelding was last seen at Glorious Goodwood, coming home a length and a quarter behind Ajero in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Handicap.

This time he was a comfortable winner when starting as the 15-8 favourite under Kevin Stott, prevailing by two lengths after travelling quietly at the back of the field and pouncing in the final furlong.

Kitsune Power swoops from last to first in the @WilliamHill Silver Cup Handicap, winning in comfortable fashion under the guidance of Kevin Stott for trainer @varianstable 🥇 pic.twitter.com/zOFAVb0JxG — Beverley Racecourse (@Beverley_Races) August 27, 2022

“We travelled really well round there and got a nice lead, we didn’t go as quick as I thought we were going to and it kind of turned into a sprint, but the further he went, the better,” said Stott.

“I’d say he’ll easily get a mile and a half in time, I’m delighted he won as he was knocking on the door.

“I don’t think he’s stopping just now, when he gets to a mile and half I think he could be even better.”

Cell Sa Beela gave Varian a double on the card when triumphing in the Churchill Tyres Irish EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes as the 5-6 favourite in the hands of Ben Curtis.

Stott was also twice a winner on the Westwood as he steered Silent Monarch (6-4 favourite), making her racecourse debut in the double green silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, to success in the Philip Brady Memorial Maiden Stakes.

It took her a while to get going, but debutante Silent Monarch rules supreme in the Philip Brady Memorial Maiden at #BeverleyRaces for @simon_munir and @gbougheyracing 💚 pic.twitter.com/cnsawdEYlA — Beverley Racecourse (@Beverley_Races) August 27, 2022

It Just Takes Time continued to relish a seven-furlong trip when landing the opening Joe Rowntree Memorial Handicap for Jack Garritty and Mark Walford.

The four-year-old has been in good form of late, winning twice over the same trip before coming home the runner-up at Doncaster last month.

A 9-2 chance, he led the chasing group as Antagonize ran freely ahead, eventually reeling him in in the final furlong and prevailing by three quarters of a length.

“He’s progressing, this horse, now we’ve got the key to him,” said Garritty.

It Just Takes Time after winning the Joe Rowntree Memorial Handicap for Mark Walford and Jack Garritty pic.twitter.com/MvclGbIsBK — Molly Hunter (@mollhun) August 27, 2022

“He was a bit lively early on in his career, he’s settling down a bit now.

“The race worked out perfectly, they went a good gallop and I could just track him (Antagonize) and give him not too much distance while keeping an eye on him. Then I could just pick him up when I needed to.

“He’s happiest over a sharp seven (furlongs), I think, he’s quick enough for six but he stays seven.”

Division one of the Constant Security Handicap went the way of Melody King (11-2) for John Quinn and Harrison Shaw, with division two of the same contest won by David O’Meara’s May Blossom (6-1) and Curtis, on a day of doubles.