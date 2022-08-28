Search

28 Aug 2022

Flotus handed Flying Five assignment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 2:43 PM

Flotus will skip Haydock for the Curragh as connections feel the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes is the perfect race for the speed-laden filly.

Runner-up in the Cheveley Park Stakes last year and third in this season’s Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, the daughter of Starspangledbanner impressed in taking her first Group race in the Summer Stakes at York last month.

However, things did not go according to plan on her return to the Knavesmire in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes, where she finished over eight lengths adrift of runaway winner Highfield Princess.

Though as short as 14-1 for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock, the Katsumi Yoshida-owned three-year-old will be given another week to recover from her York exertions and skip that in favour of a first run overseas on September 11.

Ed Crisford, who trains alongside father, Simon, said: “She stumbled and got squeezed out of the Nunthorpe at the very beginning.

“They were going quick up front and she was in behind. It was hard for her to get into it, but she has come out of it great and we will head to the Flying Five at the Curragh and give it another crack at a Group One.

“We will bypass Haydock and there is another week in between. A stiff five (furlongs) should suit her very well. York is a very quick five and definitely a stiffer five at the Curragh will suit her better.

“You have plenty of options down the line for her after this.”

