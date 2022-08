Raasel could seek Flying Five honours at the Curragh

Mick Appleby’s Raasel is poised to head to Ireland for another tilt at Group One level after his Nunthorpe performance at York.

The five-year-old has been on a steep upward trajectory all season, starting out in handicaps and then winning the Listed Achilles Stakes and the Group Three Coral Charge earlier in the year.

Stepped up to Group Two level in the King George at Goodwood, the chestnut was only narrowly beaten when Khaadem got the better of him by just a neck in a gallant run that encouraged connections to go for the Group One Nunthorpe.

At York the gelding started at 12-1 under Tom Marquand and ran freely in the early stages of the race, leaving him unable to throw down a sufficient challenge in the final few furlongs.

Raasel just chilling out before his big race today! Thank you to Mark Bjelland who rides him at home for his lovely photo @Horsewatchers1 pic.twitter.com/26AB46mgnS — Mick Appleby Racing (@MickApplebyUK) August 19, 2022

Eventually eighth of 13 runners, Raasel is faring well following the effort and may now take on the Flying Five at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend – another Group One event.

“He’s come out of the race really well, he was a bit unlucky as he never got any cover early on,” Appleby said.

“He just ran too freely early but he’s come out of it great, so it’s more than likely we will go for the Flying Five at the Curragh next.

“He just needs to be covered up early on and he didn’t get that, but I definitely think he’s definitely better than that run.”