Verry Elleegant to test Arc hopes on Trials Day

Verry Elleegant’s European career will continue with a run at ParisLongchamp next weekend before a decision is made on her participation in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The mare was previously trained in Australia by Chris Waller, winning the 2021 Melbourne Cup alongside 10 other Group One races on home turf.

In May the seven-year-old was moved to the Chantilly base of Francis-Henri Graffard, with her owners citing the possibility of running her in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as one of the reasons behind the hemisphere change.

Her first run for Graffard was in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville, a Group One 10-furlong event in which she finished last of a field of seven under Frankie Dettori.

Her next outing will involve a step up in trip in either the Prix Vermeille or the Prix Foy at Longchamp on September 11, with both races run over the Arc trip of a mile and a half.

😮 @FrankieDettori will ride VERRY ELLEEGANT in the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet on 21 August. The race will be her debut in Europe 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/88Ep0eLXV1 — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) August 10, 2022

“She has come on a lot from the race,” Graffard said.

“She will run next weekend at Longchamp, either in the Prix Vermeille or the Prix Foy.

“She will come on a lot, she will be better over an extra two furlongs and on softer ground.”

Though the Arc was pencilled in as a target when Verry Elleegant moved to Europe, the horse is not among the entries at present and will need to be supplemented on September 28 if she is to run.

Of that possibility the trainer added: “We will run next weekend and then we will see what to do.”

Another horse set to head to the Arc trials next weekend is L’Astronome, last seen finishing fifth behind Onesto in the Grand Prix de Paris at the same track in July.

L'ASTRONOME (GB) (Al Asayl France) ground out a very game victory in the Prix du Pont du Roi at Chantilly yesterday, in a trappy race where nothing went his way. The son of Frankel is learning on the job and showing the right attitude. pic.twitter.com/GXR6tppK8m — 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐬-𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐢 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐝 (@GraffardRacing) April 7, 2022

Prior to that the Frankel colt, who does hold an Arc entry, was the winner of three successive races in the earlier part of the season – completing the hat-trick with a Group Two victory in the Prix Hocquart.

“He’s in very good form, he’s going to run in the Prix Niel,” Graffard said of the chestnut.

“I’m very pleased with him. I was disappointed with his run in the Grand Prix de Paris, but the horse wasn’t in a good mood that day.

“Hopefully he can run well at Longchamp and then we will see what is next.”