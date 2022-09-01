Search

01 Sept 2022

Emaraaty Ana faces 16 in Sprint Cup defence

Emaraaty Ana faces 16 in Sprint Cup defence

01 Sept 2022 11:52 AM

Last year’s winner Emaraaty Ana heads a maximum field of 17 for Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The Kevin Ryan-trained six-year-old is without a win since beating Starman in a close finish last season, but hinted at a return to form when third over an inadequate five furlongs in the Nunthorpe last time out.

Ryan, who also won the race with Hello Youmzain in 2019, has a second string to his bow in the filly Hala Hala Athmani.

The ante-post favourite is Owen Burrows’ consistent Minzaal who won the Hackwood Stakes and went on to get closest to Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

Charlie Appleby’s Naval Crown won the Platinum Jubilee at Ascot and was second in the July Cup but could only finish fifth in the French race.

Hugo Palmer has three chances having declared Brad The Brief (Cieren Fallon), Flaming Rib (Ben Curtis) and Dubawi Legend, with jockey Ross Coakley maintaining the partnership after winning a Group Three in Germany last Sunday, when he picked up a 23-day ban for breaching whip rules in the process.

Rohaan (Hollie Doyle), Kinross (Frankie Dettori), Go Bears Go (Sean Levey) and Art Power (David Allan) are all in contention.

Richard Fahey runs Umm Kulthum but his Ventura Diamond was balloted out.

