Search

10 Sept 2022

Exciting colts set for informative Champagne Stakes

Exciting colts set for informative Champagne Stakes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

Dual winners Chaldean and Silver Knott go head-to-head in the Coral Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on Sunday.

Saved from Saturday’s cancelled fixture on Town Moor, the seven-furlong Group Two is now the curtain-raiser on a bumper nine-race card.

And while only three runners go to post, it promises to be a hugely informative contest with the future in mind.

Both Chaldean and Silver Knott bring Group Three-winning form to the table, with Andrew Balding’s Chaldean bidding to follow up success in the Acomb Stakes at York and the Charlie Appleby-trained Silver Knott out to supplement an impressive victory in the Solario at Sandown.

Chaldean carries the colours of Juddmonte, whose racing manager Barry Mahon said of Frankie Dettori’s mount: “He’s a nice horse, he’s a very genuine, straightforward colt.

“I thought he did it well at York, he showed guts, I think the stiff seven furlongs there suited him and hopefully it will again at Doncaster.

“He does want to go a mile, but it was a long time to wait until the Royal Lodge (at Newmarket, September 24).

“He’s going to be very competitive so we thought we’d fit him in here and that will lead us on to the Futurity Trophy or something similar over a mile at the end of the year.”

Chaldean beat Silver Knott in a Newbury novice event in July, but Appleby is hopeful his charge might turn the form around in the rematch.

“Silver Knott has come out of the Solario in good form and it wouldn’t be a negative if the ground comes up on the slower side,” he told the Godolphin website.

“We are reopposing Chaldean, but I feel that Silver Knott has progressed with each run since and will be very competitive.”

The small but select field is completed by Michael O’Callaghan’s Indestructible, who was beaten just half a length into second place by Chaldean in the Acomb and is certainly no forlorn hope.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media