Staying king Kyprios claims Cadran crown

Aidan O’Brien’s Kyprios was a facile winner of the Group One Qatar Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp.
A clear favourite after winning each of his five runs this campaign, including the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the Goodwood Cup and the Irish St Leger, the chestnut ran in mid division under Ryan Moore until the turn for home, when he strode into a significant lead.
Though there was not a horse close enough to jeopardise his success, the colt did create a little drama in the final furlong as he veered dramatically left before the line.
His chances were never hindered, however, and he still prevailed by a wide margin from outsider Almacado Gree.
