Search

03 Oct 2022

Nostrum and Chaldean give Juddmonte strong hand in Dewhurst

Nostrum and Chaldean give Juddmonte strong hand in Dewhurst

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 3:22 PM

Owners Juddmonte have a strong hand in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday with both Chaldean and Nostrum among 12 confirmations for the Group One.

Chaldean, trained by Andrew Balding, has won three of his four career starts to date – including the Acomb Stakes at York and the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Nostrum, a Kingman colt trained by Sir Michael Stoute, is unbeaten in two, winning the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes most recently.

Roger Varian supplemented Sakheer following his easy win in the Mill Reef, with Charyn, who was third in the same race, also entered.

Godolphin’s undefeated Naval Power could put his perfect four from four record on the line for trainer Charlie Appleby.

Aidan O’Brien has a trio of entrants in Aesop’s Fables, Victoria Road and Auguste Rodin, winner of the Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown.

There is further Irish interest in Michael O’Callaghan’s Indestructible, second twice behind Chaldean at both York and Doncaster.

Brian Meehan’s Isaac Shelby, winner of the Superlative Stakes, retains his place alongside Paul and Oliver Cole’s Royal Scotsman and Charlie Fellowes’ Marbaan.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media