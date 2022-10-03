Search

03 Oct 2022

My Drogo unlikely to be back before spring

My Drogo unlikely to be back before spring

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Dan Skelton’s talented chaser My Drogo is unlikely to be seen in action before the spring.

The hugely exciting prospect was a Grade One-winning novice hurdler and transitioned to fences last year, but fell on his debut at Cheltenham as he slipped on landing in a two-runner race.

His next outing was less dramatic when he returned to the same track in December and won a novice event by seven lengths, but a tendon injury then scuppered his campaign and connections will be patient in handling his comeback.

“We are going to have to be patient with him as he has just gone back to Polly Gundry’s where he will do a lot of pre-training there and then we will get him back,” Skelton said.

“He is phenomenally talented and we have got to make sure when he comes back to the track he is in as robust condition as he could possibly be.

“Hopefully he could be back for the spring but you have to be sure with any leg injury.”

Skelton also nominated some early targets for several of his stable stars with Protektorat being readied for the Betfair Chase at Haydock, Nube Negra likely to bid for a repeat win in the Shloer Chase, Third Time Lucki is a possible for the Haldon Gold Cup and Shan Blue will return to Wetherby for the Charlie Hall after falling last year with the race at his mercy.

