Midnight Mile puts down Classic marker in Oh So Sharp victory

Midnight Mile showed Classic potential in coming with a strong late run to cause a 22-1 surprise in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket.

A debut winner at Doncaster in July, she had not been seen since, but hailing from an illustrious family that includes Yesterday and Quarter Moon and running in the same colours, the No Nay Never filly clearly has a bright future.

Just a few days on from landing the Prix de l’Abbaye with stable star The Platinum Queen, trainer Richard Fahey was celebrating another big-race victory – this time notably with his relatively new stable jockey Oisin Orr, with the pair enjoying their biggest success together.

Unbeaten! Midnight Mile (No Nay Never) strikes in an exciting finish to the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes, the 22/1 chance proving best for @OrrOisin and @RichardFahey at @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/8C8FAhtceY — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 7, 2022

A little short of room with two furlongs to run, Orr – winning his first race on the Rowley Mile – had to take his medicine as the race developed up front with Ralph Beckett’s Loose Yourself, another unbeaten filly, hitting the front.

When the gap eventually appeared, Midnight Mile took off on hitting the rising ground and won by a head, with three-quarters of a length back to Small Oasis.

Paddy Power and Betfair introduced the winner into their 1000 Guineas betting at 33-1.

“We thought she was a nice filly and thought she wouldn’t be out of her depth,” said Fahey’s assistant, Robin O’Ryan.

Midnight Mile 33-1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas with ⁦@paddypower⁩ after maintaining her unbeaten record in the Oh So Sharp Stakes ⁦@NewmarketRace⁩ for ⁦@RichardFahey⁩ and Oisin Orr pic.twitter.com/e3BZxXYZEw — Ashley Iveson (@AshIveson) October 7, 2022

“To say we thought we’d win might be stretching it, but we knew she wouldn’t disgrace herself.

“She’s a nice filly with a great temperament and gets the trip well, so we’ve just taken our time with her. She’d won her race and we thought we’d see how she came on for it.

“I think we’ll put away her and dream now. I think that (a Guineas trial) would be the obvious target – I think handicaps will be out now!”

Fahey was not on course but confirmed Midnight Mile would be trained with the 1000 Guineas in mind.

“We thought she was nice and she is,” said Fahey.

“It’s amazing, she’s been sent off a big price both times yet we’ve fancied her twice. It’s not often we know more than the punters, but we seem to with this one.

“I think she would have been an unlucky loser today, she got stopped at the wrong time. She’s the sort of filly who will improve again.

“Looking the pedigree there’s plenty of stamina on the dam’s side, but she’s probably just very talented as she’s got plenty of speed.

“We’ll definitely be looking at the Guineas trials and see how far she stays later in the year. It’s a good job she won as she’ll have some big entries later in the year. She’s paid for them now.

“We’ve had a good year with the two-year-olds, they’ve held up well and we’ve been lucky to get some decent ones.”