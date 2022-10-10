Ellison looking to 2023 with Tashkhan

Tashkhan will head off on his winter break after connections opted not run on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

Brian Ellison’s charge finished a distant third behind Kyprios in the Prix du Cadran at the start of the month, with Aidan O’Brien’s charge a runaway 20-length winner from Almacado Gree as Tashkhan came home a further length and a quarter adrift.

That effort, which was on going described as very soft, will be the four-year-old’s last outing of the season as a tilt at the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup has been vetoed.

Taskhan was second behind Trueshan in the contest last year, but after a hard race in Paris he will not head to the meeting again this time around, nor will he take up his entry in the Prix Royal-Oak later in the month.

“He probably had a harder race than we thought in France so we’ve left him out of it,” Ellison said of the Ascot fixture.

“We’ve taken him out of the Royal-Oak as well, he probably had a good, hard race so we’re better off saving him for next year.”

Of his Cadran run, the trainer added: “If he hadn’t have gone after Kyprios he would have probably been second, but there’s no getting away from how good that horse is!

“We were pleased with him, we’ll probably keep away from fast ground and keep to soft next year.

“He’s fine, he probably just had a slightly harder race than we first thought.”