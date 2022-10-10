Search

10 Oct 2022

Ellison looking to 2023 with Tashkhan

Ellison looking to 2023 with Tashkhan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 7:10 PM

Tashkhan will head off on his winter break after connections opted not run on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

Brian Ellison’s charge finished a distant third behind Kyprios in the Prix du Cadran at the start of the month, with Aidan O’Brien’s charge a runaway 20-length winner from Almacado Gree as Tashkhan came home a further length and a quarter adrift.

That effort, which was on going described as very soft, will be the four-year-old’s last outing of the season as a tilt at the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup has been vetoed.

Taskhan was second behind Trueshan in the contest last year, but after a hard race in Paris he will not head to the meeting again this time around, nor will he take up his entry in the Prix Royal-Oak later in the month.

“He probably had a harder race than we thought in France so we’ve left him out of it,” Ellison said of the Ascot fixture.

“We’ve taken him out of the Royal-Oak as well, he probably had a good, hard race so we’re better off saving him for next year.”

Of his Cadran run, the trainer added: “If he hadn’t have gone after Kyprios he would have probably been second, but there’s no getting away from how good that horse is!

“We were pleased with him, we’ll probably keep away from fast ground and keep to soft next year.

“He’s fine, he probably just had a slightly harder race than we first thought.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media