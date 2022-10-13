No disguising task ahead, as Bay Bridge takes on ‘world champion’ at Ascot

Bay Bridge will have his first run since being a beaten favourite in the Coral-Eclipse when he lines up in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, with co-owner James Wigan admitting he would be happy to settle for minor honours.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old has had just three runs this season, winning the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown in imperious fashion in May off the back of a seven-month lay-off.

Beaten a length by State Of Rest when favourite for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot the following month, he again topped the market when downed four lengths by Vadeni in the Eclipse.

⭐ Bay Bridge ⭐ He picks up from where he left off last season with a dazzling display in the Coral Brigadier Stakes at @Sandownpark. A 12th win in the race for Sir Michael Stoute and a record 7th for Ryan Moore. pic.twitter.com/zIK0LOAfDC — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 26, 2022

This time, the colt lines up in the 10-furlong contest bidding to play the pantomime villain to Baaeed, who is long odds-on to end his career unbeaten.

Owned by Wigan in partnership with Ballylinch Stud, Bay Bridge is currently third-best in the betting behind last season’s Derby and King George winner Adayar.

Wigan knows the enormity of the task facing the son of New Bay and said: “He is coming back after a bit of a lay-off and it is the last opportunity of the season, really.

“He’s well, although the world champion is against him. It is a great day’s racing and it is an honour to be there.

“Michael is happy with him, but it has been a long time since we saw him.

“I think the ground will be fine. Baaeed is a very formidable rival and we’d be very happy to be placed. I think Baaeed is an outstanding horse and he hasn’t put a foot wrong.”

He added: “I think keeping Bay Bridge in training is probably the plan. We haven’t gone as far as thinking about targets yet.”

Wigan is also part-owner of Saffron Beach, who scoped dirty after her disappointing run as favourite in defence of her Sun Chariot crown at Newmarket on October 1.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained four-year-old is in a race against time to be fit for the Breeders’ Cup, although she has not yet been ruled out of a trip to Keeneland in three weeks’ time.

Wigan added: “We will just have to see how she is. It is asking a lot, but it is not an impossibility, we’ll see.”