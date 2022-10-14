Search

14 Oct 2022

De La Sayette thrilled to claim apprentice crown

De La Sayette thrilled to claim apprentice crown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 3:55 PM

Benoit De La Sayette will officially collect the 2022 champion apprentice trophy at Ascot on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who is based with John and Thady Gosden, has been neck and neck with fellow rider Harry Davies throughout the course of the season.

Davies, 17, who is based with Andrew Balding, ensured the title race was a close-run thing, but De La Sayette’s efforts have left him unbeatable with the championship race ending on Qipco British Champions Day.

Currently tallying 61 winners for the campaign, De La Sayette is six ahead of Davies and sealed matters when riding a winner at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.

Previously De La Sayette landed a valuable handicap when winning Ascot’s Victoria Cup aboard Kevin Philippart De Foy’s Vafortino, with a three-timer at Wolverhampton and big-meeting success at both Glorious Goodwood and the July Cup fixture among the highlights of his season.

“I am thrilled to win the champion apprentice title. It’s felt like such an amazing season and I’ve really enjoyed the battle with Harry,” he told Great British Racing.

“I wish him all the very best for the future and hope we’re riding against each other for many years to come.

“There have been plenty of highlights, starting with Vafortino winning the Victoria Cup at Ascot in May. I was also lucky enough to ride a winner at the July Festival (Adjuvant) and have victories at Glorious Goodwood (Trawlerman and Caius Chorister).

“At the start of this month I rode my first-ever three-timer and that was another day I’ll never forget.

“None of those moments – or the other winners I’ve had – would have been possible without the fantastic support I’ve received from so many owners and trainers throughout the year. I’m especially grateful to John and Thady Gosden, as well as the whole Clarehaven team. I have learnt so much from the amazing team there.

“The input and advice from my agent Paul Clarke has been so valuable as well. He has worked tirelessly to get me opportunities. I’d also like to thank the PJA (Professional Jockeys’ Association) for all their ongoing support.

“Last but not least is my family. I want to say a big thank-you to all of them, especially my mum and dad for everything they do – this one’s for them.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media