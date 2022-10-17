Lady Cecil taking plenty of enjoyment from syndicate ownership

It may be a long way in terms of stature from the peerless Frankel’s career achievements, but Lady Jane Cecil admits she was surprised by how much joy the Lingfield victory of Lady Jane Grey sparked earlier in the year.

Her late husband Sir Henry Cecil famously handled Frankel, who bade farewell to the track 10 years ago when completing his 14-race unbeaten career with Champion Stakes success.

Lady Cecil was at Ascot for Baaeed’s swansong on Saturday, accepting the accolade as the legendary trainer was inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame, but her own ownership ambitions are decidedly more modest.

She is part of the Unusual Suspects Syndicate, who own shares in Lady Jane Grey and two other horses trained by her brother, Rae Guest.

Lady Jane Grey, a juvenile daughter of Havana Grey, has run three times, winning on her debut back in May.

“I’m in a couple of syndicates with Rae,” said Lady Cecil.

“Henry had some big days, when Midday won the Breeders’ Cup and all those days with Frankel, but I’m in a couple of syndicates and honestly, earlier this year, we had this first runner in a new syndicate, Lady Jane Grey.

“I’m one of 10 or so in the syndicate and first-time up she won! Honestly, the pleasure was just as good.

“You probably think that couldn’t be possibly true, but I was surprised myself how excited I was.

“The owners all enjoyed it so much and it is good fun. Syndicates are the way forward.

“It is very reasonable. We have three horses and the chance to win something with each of them.”

Newmarket trainer Guest, who has tasted multiple Group One success with the likes of My Emma and Serious Attitude, has three horses for each syndicate.

He explained: “We try to do a three-horse syndicate, as you get one who may not be any good. That gives three chances and luckily enough we seem to be able to fill them up and keep having horses who give people plenty of fun, like Aramis Grey and Cry Havoc.

“There are usually about 10 in each syndicate.”

He added: “We bought Lady Jane Grey for a syndicate and Jane is part of that syndicate, and we have some friends in it as well.

“Because she was by Havana Grey, we came up with the name Lady Jane Grey, taking the two names and putting them together.

“Jane does all the Frankel tours, helping to raise money for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice (EACH) and she is still very involved in the racing, and this is another thing to be involved with.”

While Lady Jane Grey is giving Lady Cecil thrills on the track, Frankel is seldom far from her heart.

She keeps a keen eye on his offspring and added: “It gives me so much pleasure following the progeny. You need that connection with Henry. It gives me something to look for when I go racing – and I’m lucky in that way.”